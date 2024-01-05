We return to Amber being shocked by the conditions and not knowing where they are driving. They stop at a private residence to ask. Whereas, Leticia and Yvonne making some, not a lot of, progress. Rod was hoping Leticia would spike the ball and obliterate the task, but she's busy enjoying it with a smile on her face. Leticia is at 2 while Yvonne is at 7.
Ricky & Cesar don't know where they are headed. They want to go to a highway, but don't know where the highway is. Not all the streets have names on them and they are having a tough time. Angie asks who is Rihanna while Danny educates her on it. Angie asks Danny to start singing a Rihanna song.
"Welcome to Rihanna Drive." - Danny. Angie & Danny get the Long Bay clue.