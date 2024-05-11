« previous next »
TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
May 11, 2024, 10:56:16 PM
Joberio on May 11, 2024, 10:17:28 PM
Of these teams left, are any of them women's teams?

Yup! 2 of them in the F6
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
May 12, 2024, 02:48:28 PM
Stunami overheard a racer say Miramichi is leg 9. I thought it'd be the 8th.

So we did miss one somewhere. Maybe a second leg filmed in one day? (KOR)
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
May 12, 2024, 03:55:08 PM
Maanca on May 12, 2024, 02:48:28 PM
Stunami overheard a racer say Miramichi is leg 9. I thought it'd be the 8th.

So we did miss one somewhere. Maybe a second leg filmed in one day? (KOR)
Perhaps there was a leg after Elora? I know several speculated that Guelph/St. Jacobs could be visited...

It would mean we have a weird pattern with all these NELs in the middle of the season, with Leg 3 split into two episodes, a KOR on Leg 5, and likely NEL in Quebec, unless they made consecutive NELs.

The weirder thing is the Miramichi may be the penultimate leg. I thought 4 teams in the finale was a COVID fluke, so I'm not sure why TARCan is so keen to do it again. I'm also unsure as to why teams *know* the Race only has ten legs and that the finale will have 4 teams- I thought teams were surprised by both previously?
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
May 12, 2024, 03:56:32 PM
Perhaps the penultimate leg could have a double elimination.
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
May 12, 2024, 04:14:26 PM
Bookworm on May 12, 2024, 03:55:08 PM
Perhaps there was a leg after Elora? I know several speculated that Guelph/St. Jacobs could be visited...

Those are only 20 minutes from Elora, definitely possible they could have been visited as part of a KOR.

I grew up in this area and St. Jacobs comes to mind as a spot they might like to visit. It's Canada's largest community of Old Order Mennonites, they're very traditional and still drive horse and buggy on the roads (so expect tasks similar to PA on the first leg of Family Edition)
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
May 13, 2024, 11:07:45 PM
My gut is telling me the finale will be in St. John's, Newfoundland.

-It makes sense with the rest of the route
-To celebrate the 10th season, they started at S1's starting line. They could finish at its last Pit Stop.
-Easily accessible via Moncton or Halifax

Or since they never went to Alberta, second choice would be Edmonton. Since Calgary was just used last year.
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
May 14, 2024, 12:02:40 AM
Hopefully it is St. Johns! Ill try to spot them haha
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
May 14, 2024, 08:19:45 AM
It should come as no surprise given the Irish flags and dancing, but the Cheese District, from which we got some Miramichi sightings, is across Water Street from the headquarters for the Miramichi Irish Festival.

Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Yesterday at 10:22:35 PM
Looks like both Colin & Matt and Tyson & Michael made it to Edmonton/the F4.
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Yesterday at 11:11:38 PM
Maanca on May 13, 2024, 11:07:45 PM
Or since they never went to Alberta, second choice would be Edmonton. Since Calgary was just used last year.

Well that part at least was right 😅

Does this look like the finale or F4? If the latter, I'm still thinking of St. John's as a potential final city, though Edmonton's airport also opens the possibility of the north (if the wildfires burning in Fort McMurray aren't a factor)
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Yesterday at 11:13:17 PM
Not sure if itll be a factor but the weather here in St. Johns has been pretty foggy and rainy lately. It doesnt look like thatll change anytime soon
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Today at 12:54:21 AM
Bookworm on Yesterday at 10:22:35 PM
Looks like both Colin & Matt and Tyler & Michael made it to Edmonton/the F4. The Tyler streak continues!

That would be good but his name is Tyson, not Tyler
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Today at 10:32:03 AM
This was the finale
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Today at 10:39:15 AM
jeanyesbc on Today at 12:54:21 AM
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 10:22:35 PM
Looks like both Colin & Matt and Tyler & Michael made it to Edmonton/the F4. The Tyler streak continues!

That would be good but his name is Tyson, not Tyler
Fixed, thanks!
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Today at 10:51:05 AM
JDennis on Today at 10:32:03 AM
This was the finale

Thank you JDennis. Also welcome.
Re: TARCAN 10 Speculation and Discussion of the LIVE Spoilers
Today at 10:59:48 AM
Any idea where the finish line is? My guess would be Commonwealth Stadium
