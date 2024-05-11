Stunami overheard a racer say Miramichi is leg 9. I thought it'd be the 8th.



So we did miss one somewhere. Maybe a second leg filmed in one day? (KOR)



Perhaps there was a leg after Elora? I know several speculated that Guelph/St. Jacobs could be visited...It would mean we have a weird pattern with all these NELs in the middle of the season, with Leg 3 split into two episodes, a KOR on Leg 5, and likely NEL in Quebec, unless they made consecutive NELs.The weirder thing is the Miramichi may be the penultimate leg. I thought 4 teams in the finale was a COVID fluke, so I'm not sure why TARCan is so keen to do it again. I'm also unsure as to why teams *know* the Race only has ten legs and that the finale will have 4 teams- I thought teams were surprised by both previously?