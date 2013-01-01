« previous next »
Quote from: Joberio on Yesterday at 10:17:28 PM
Of these teams left, are any of them women's teams?

Yup! 2 of them in the F6
Stunami overheard a racer say Miramichi is leg 9. I thought it'd be the 8th.

So we did miss one somewhere. Maybe a second leg filmed in one day? (KOR)
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 02:48:28 PM
Stunami overheard a racer say Miramichi is leg 9. I thought it'd be the 8th.

So we did miss one somewhere. Maybe a second leg filmed in one day? (KOR)
Perhaps there was a leg after Elora? I know several speculated that Guelph/St. Jacobs could be visited...

It would mean we have a weird pattern with all these NELs in the middle of the season, with Leg 3 split into two episodes, a KOR on Leg 5, and likely NEL in Quebec, unless they made consecutive NELs.

The weirder thing is the Miramichi may be the penultimate leg. I thought 4 teams in the finale was a COVID fluke, so I'm not sure why TARCan is so keen to do it again. I'm also unsure as to why teams *know* the Race only has ten legs and that the finale will have 4 teams- I thought teams were surprised by both previously?
Perhaps the penultimate leg could have a double elimination.
Quote from: Bookworm on Today at 03:55:08 PM
Perhaps there was a leg after Elora? I know several speculated that Guelph/St. Jacobs could be visited...

Those are only 20 minutes from Elora, definitely possible they could have been visited as part of a KOR.

I grew up in this area and St. Jacobs comes to mind as a spot they might like to visit. It's Canada's largest community of Old Order Mennonites, they're very traditional and still drive horse and buggy on the roads (so expect tasks similar to PA on the first leg of Family Edition)
