From the amazing race hub on discord



🏁 **IDENTIFIED/CONFIRMED TEAMS** (in the order of the photo below)



1. Gurleen (35) & Kevin (31) - Dating

2. Trystenne & Eva - Best Friends/Personal Trainers

3. Brad (52) & Samantha - Father/Daughter

4. Lauren (26) & Nicole (26) - Twins

5. Michael (41) & Amari (19) - Father/Son

6. Colin & Matt - Best Friends

7. Tyler (35) & Michael (33) - Former Professional Baseball Players

8. Olus & Dorothy - Dating



**UNIDENTIFIED TEAMS** (in the order of the photo below)



9. FF - White, one had glasses, wearing dark turquoise green

10. MM - John Ferguson (little person) & partner

11. FF - Asian or Middle Eastern, shorter, wearing red