From the amazing race hub on discord
🏁 **IDENTIFIED/CONFIRMED TEAMS** (in the order of the photo below)
1. Gurleen (35) & Kevin (31) - Dating
2. Trystenne & Eva - Best Friends/Personal Trainers
3. Brad (52) & Samantha - Father/Daughter
4. Lauren (26) & Nicole (26) - Twins
5. Michael (41) & Amari (19) - Father/Son
6. Colin & Matt - Best Friends
7. Tyler (35) & Michael (33) - Former Professional Baseball Players
8. Olus & Dorothy - Dating
**UNIDENTIFIED TEAMS** (in the order of the photo below)
9. FF - White, one had glasses, wearing dark turquoise green
10. MM - John Ferguson (little person) & partner
11. FF - Asian or Middle Eastern, shorter, wearing red