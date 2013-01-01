« previous next »
TAR Canada 10: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
coming!



Re: TAR Canada 10: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
https://twitter.com/realitytv__fan/status/1782912023161934282?s=46

Quote
Big Brother Canada winner Kevin Martin is currently racing with Traitors Canada cast mate and girlfriend Gurleen Maan on The Amazing Race Canada season 10
Re: TAR Canada 10: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Thats amazing. Lets see if theres any other recognizable faces in the cast?
Re: TAR Canada 10: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Looks like 11 teams fyi
Re: TAR Canada 10: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
From the amazing race hub on discord

🏁 **IDENTIFIED/CONFIRMED TEAMS** (in the order of the photo below)

1. Gurleen (35) & Kevin (31) - Dating
2. Trystenne & Eva - Best Friends/Personal Trainers
3. Brad (52) & Samantha - Father/Daughter
4. Lauren (26) & Nicole (26) - Twins
5. Michael (41) & Amari (19) - Father/Son
6. Colin & Matt - Best Friends
7. Tyler (35) & Michael (33) - Former Professional Baseball Players
8. Olus & Dorothy - Dating

**UNIDENTIFIED TEAMS** (in the order of the photo below)

9. FF - White, one had glasses, wearing dark turquoise green
10. MM - John Ferguson (little person) & partner
11. FF - Asian or Middle Eastern, shorter, wearing red
Re: TAR Canada 10: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Team photos
Re: TAR Canada 10: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Back to 11 teams this year?

Also, is it the angle of the picture, or is that TAR Canada's first dwarf racer at 3rd row right?
Re: TAR Canada 10: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Yes, John Ferguson is a little person
Re: TAR Canada 10: Contestant Spoilers Discussion
Brad May is a former NHL hockey player
