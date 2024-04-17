Shelisa's reaction to Derek's boleadora throws was the best thing about the first half of the episode



Super disappointed at Amber wanting to stay and help at the first RB. At a Roadblock, your own race partner isn't allowed to help you, yet someone from another team can come over to your workstation and give you the answer. Ugh. It takes the "Amazing" out of "Amazing Race" to see a racer be able to take that kind of escape hatch.

That said, as it stands, I do concede that helping other teams can be a strategic move in some circumstances. So there has to be something that can be done to remove the incentives teams might have to gift other teams with help to this extent.



Rod getting the sports RB on the first try was the most predictable thing ever.



Too bad we didn't see anyone doing the fingerprinting detour; forensics is quite an intriguing topic. It's possible Derek & Shelisa chose it given their occupations but they were too far behind to catch up via either Detour.