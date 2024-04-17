Yvonne & Melissa gets it correct and help Sunny & Bizzy. This is 32 all over again. They move on from the DT.
Rod & Leticia can't figure out the way while Amber & Vinny and Angie & Danny are ducks in line. "I just don't want the girls to catch up." - Amber
Meanwhile, Yvonne & Melissa making progress on the road.
Foot race and... Rod & Leticia, Amber & Vinny, and Angie & Danny are teams number 3, 4, AND 5! Yvonne & Melissa run in as well as Sunny & Bizzy and they are teams number 6 and 7. Surprised none of them started just screaming at each other on the mat.
It's a skipped Detour for Derek & Shelisa and they are the last team to arrive. They have been eliminated unfortunately.