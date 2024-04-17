« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME  (Read 1401 times)

0 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5153
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #50 on: April 17, 2024, 09:41:02 PM »
We come back to Angie giving it her physically all today. Angie gets back up. "Please, please, please don't hit me." :funny:

Sunny & Bizzy begin the Detour. Yvonne & Melissa and Sunny & Bizzy work together to do the beef task. You're kidding right...

Amber falls over and scores! Angie ends up scoring as well leaving in 6th and 7th respectively.

Derek & Shelisa says athletic tasks will be where they will excel.

Detour together for Group 2ers as called by Danny.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5153
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #51 on: April 17, 2024, 09:43:44 PM »
And... Juan & Shane arrive on the mat! They are TEAM NUMBER ONE! They win $5,000 each!

Ricky & Cesar follow in on the mat in 2ND PLACE!

Yvonne & Mel and Sunny & Bizzy go into the task. Bizzy knows her cuts... in English. "Asado asado asado..." - Bizzy They want to split the memorization together with Yvonne & Melissa. Uhhh.... Anyways, Group 2ers also arrive. "The struggle is real. Looks so easy at the other place."

Derek & Shelisa rock-paper-scissors for the soccer task while Derek wins their battle. Derek immediately gets knocked over and scores very quickly. 
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1776
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #52 on: April 17, 2024, 09:44:12 PM »
Bizzy saying "I love scoring of all kinds" and "I eat a lot of meat" in the way she did is quite the double-entendre :funny:
Logged
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax

Online kyleisalive

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #53 on: April 17, 2024, 09:46:17 PM »
Quote
Ricky & Cesar follow in on the mat in 2ND PLACE!

With the remaining legs, the best Ricky and Cesar can do this season is match Rachel and Dave's record-- not beat it.  Seems like people were overreacting a little bit to the speculation?
Logged

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5153
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #54 on: April 17, 2024, 09:46:47 PM »
Sunny & Bizzy and Yvonne & Melissa get checks and aren't correct. Group 2 work together again and take certain cuts of the beef to memorize less and divide and conquer.

"Two other teams are there." / "Oh, here we go."

Sunny & Bizzy feel they are going in dark. They have to go back. Yvonne & Melissa are also heading back with incorrect cuts.

"The second we see a team come back, let's go over there." - Danny. They realize there are now vacant spots and occupy those other two spots. Sunny & Bizzy and Yvonne & Mel realize they can't go to their spots now since there's a limited number as the Group 2ers have them taken.

"Torture." - Melissa

Commercials.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5153
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #55 on: April 17, 2024, 09:48:28 PM »
Would be really smart to just go to the fingerprints Detour in this case. If they do that, I won't be AS mad.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13411
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #56 on: April 17, 2024, 09:50:38 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on April 17, 2024, 09:48:28 PM
Would be really smart to just go to the fingerprints Detour in this case. If they do that, I won't be AS mad.

That's made for Derek & Shelisa.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5153
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #57 on: April 17, 2024, 09:54:00 PM »
We return to Sunny & Bizzy and Yvonne & Mel left out to dry like aged beef. Angie & Danny, Rod & Leticia, and Amber & Vinny are roundtable chatting about the cuts in the restaurant. Rod & Leticia are correct and open up space for Yvonne & Melissa. They catch a glimpse of them in the background as Angie & Danny finish. Angie shuts down the girlfriends as well as Danny. Sunny & Bizzy go in and Sunny is distressed they lost their lead.

Meanwhile, Derek & Shelisa are hoping the challenges next will be one and done.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5153
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #58 on: April 17, 2024, 09:56:53 PM »
Yvonne & Melissa gets it correct and help Sunny & Bizzy. This is 32 all over again. They move on from the DT.

Rod & Leticia can't figure out the way while Amber & Vinny and Angie & Danny are ducks in line. "I just don't want the girls to catch up." - Amber

Meanwhile, Yvonne & Melissa making progress on the road.

Foot race and... Rod & Leticia, Amber & Vinny, and Angie & Danny are teams number 3, 4, AND 5! Yvonne & Melissa run in as well as Sunny & Bizzy and they are teams number 6 and 7. Surprised none of them started just screaming at each other on the mat.

It's a skipped Detour for Derek & Shelisa and they are the last team to arrive. They have been eliminated unfortunately.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline Bookworm

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1776
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #59 on: April 17, 2024, 09:57:46 PM »
Words can't express how bad I wanted Sunny & Bizzy and Yvonne & Melissa to pass the alliance to the Pit Stop
Logged
"Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better; it's not" - The Lorax

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5153
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #60 on: April 17, 2024, 09:57:52 PM »
Shelisa admires Derek not getting frustrated and Derek says Shelisa is an inspiration. "This is how you start up a retirement." This is a memory they will never forget. "At least they didn't have to come get us." :funny:

End credits and stay tuned for scenes from our next episode.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5153
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #61 on: April 17, 2024, 10:00:02 PM »
NEXT WEEK!
Show content
All bets are off! "We want to run our own race today." - Danny. As some hit the wrong notes and others sing a familiar tune. "We're over there! / Stop talking to me like that." - Amber & Vinny. Melissa harmonizing with herself.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline RachelLeVega

  • RFF TAR Updater
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 5153
  • Fearless of ticket agents - too hot to be handled!
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #62 on: April 17, 2024, 10:02:09 PM »
And that was our massive and caffeinated episode for tonight! Pop your bubble and leave your thoughts, comments, critiques, and anything in between you would like to share below and let's drift into a good conversation.
Logged
<3 Family, friends, food, freedom...FULFILLED <3
Countries "raced": Greece (2019), Italy (2017), Switzerland (2017), Taiwan (2016), U.S. (WA 2013, CA [S.F. 2014, L.A. 2023], TX 2021, IL all the time)

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4232
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #63 on: April 17, 2024, 10:04:17 PM »
Great job tonight, Rachel!

Double the Detour
Double the Roadblock
Double the live-posts
Logged

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13411
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #64 on: April 17, 2024, 10:06:29 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on April 17, 2024, 10:02:09 PM
And that was our massive and caffeinated episode for tonight! Pop your bubble and leave your thoughts, comments, critiques, and anything in between you would like to share below and let's drift into a good conversation.


Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline cbacbacba1

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 900
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #65 on: April 18, 2024, 12:57:50 AM »
Finally someone other than the boyfriends win a leg  :conf:

The alliance thing gets annoying and then by the end of the leg the two FF teams start teaming up together  :groan:

Can we get over this the next week?
Logged

Offline Maanca

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 4232
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #66 on: April 18, 2024, 01:09:37 AM »
I see we have a redux of the "Six-Pack" alliance from Season 10 - three weak teams who continuously helped and waited around for each other. One of those somehow made it to the final 3.
Logged

Online Pi

  • HOST: Design Challenge 8
  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #67 on: April 18, 2024, 08:47:00 PM »
Shelisa's reaction to Derek's boleadora throws was the best thing about the first half of the episode

Super disappointed at Amber wanting to stay and help at the first RB. At a Roadblock, your own race partner isn't allowed to help you, yet someone from another team can come over to your workstation and give you the answer. Ugh. It takes the "Amazing" out of "Amazing Race" to see a racer be able to take that kind of escape hatch.
That said, as it stands, I do concede that helping other teams can be a strategic move in some circumstances. So there has to be something that can be done to remove the incentives teams might have to gift other teams with help to this extent.

Rod getting the sports RB on the first try was the most predictable thing ever.

Too bad we didn't see anyone doing the fingerprinting detour; forensics is quite an intriguing topic. It's possible Derek & Shelisa chose it given their occupations but they were too far behind to catch up via either Detour.
Logged
We inhabit a complex world. Some boundaries are sharp... but nature also includes continua that cannot be neatly parceled into two piles of unambiguous yeses and noes. - S. J. Gould

If you don't accept others who are different, it means nothing that you've learned calculus. - Shirley Chisholm

Offline Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1575
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #68 on: April 18, 2024, 09:07:21 PM »
Quote from: Pi on April 18, 2024, 08:47:00 PM
Too bad we didn't see anyone doing the fingerprinting detour; forensics is quite an intriguing topic. It's possible Derek & Shelisa chose it given their occupations but they were too far behind to catch up via either Detour.

They didnt do the second Detour. Thats how far behind they were.

https://parade.com/tv/the-amazing-race-36-derek-shelisa-williams-eliminated-interview
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1467
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 01:57:30 PM »
"In response to criticism from critics and fans about answer-sharing among alliance members [during season 32], Amazing Race co-creator and executive producer Elise Doganieri stated in an interview after the season that the show was considering challenge-specific rules to limit answer-sharing."

I guess that was a lie, then.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Online kyleisalive

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 02:23:00 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on Yesterday at 01:57:30 PM
"In response to criticism from critics and fans about answer-sharing among alliance members [during season 32], Amazing Race co-creator and executive producer Elise Doganieri stated in an interview after the season that the show was considering challenge-specific rules to limit answer-sharing."

I guess that was a lie, then.

It would be a lie if she said they were changing it.  They said they were considering it.  You can consider changes without implementing them.

Per the same interview, she said:

Quote
“I don’t mind the alliances—I think there’s something really exciting about that, and when other teams don’t even know there’s an alliance or they think that they’re part of an alliance,” she said. “I like all that intrigue; I think that’s kind of fun. But, you know, helping a team that might be struggling because you want them to advance over another team? I think we have to look at that, and I don’t know what the answer to that as yet, but it’s definitely something we’re going to look at.”

So, like...she's fine with the alliances in the same beat.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:53:10 PM by kyleisalive »
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1275
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 05:23:05 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on Yesterday at 01:57:30 PM
"In response to criticism from critics and fans about answer-sharing among alliance members [during season 32], Amazing Race co-creator and executive producer Elise Doganieri stated in an interview after the season that the show was considering challenge-specific rules to limit answer-sharing."

I guess that was a lie, then.

Considering doesnt necessarily equal actually doing it
Logged

Offline G.B.

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1467
  • I WRITE THINGS!!
    • Youtube
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #72 on: Today at 01:11:41 PM »
Quote
I dont mind the alliancesI think theres something really exciting about that, and when other teams dont even know theres an alliance or they think that theyre part of an alliance, she said. I like all that intrigue; I think thats kind of fun. But, you know, helping a team that might be struggling because you want them to advance over another team? I think we have to look at that, and I dont know what the answer to that as yet, but its definitely something were going to look at.

The existence of alliances, and helping others that are struggling, is not the same as abjectly providing the correct answer to someone and solving the Roadblock for them. THAT is what I assumed was going to be banned in future seasons after the response to Season 32.
Logged
Come check out the Reality Fan Wiki! The LARGEST Amazing Race database on the internet!!! (probably)
--Got something you're curious about? You'll probably find the answer on the Wiki!

Online kyleisalive

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #73 on: Today at 01:44:40 PM »
Quote from: G.B. on Today at 01:11:41 PM
Quote
I dont mind the alliancesI think theres something really exciting about that, and when other teams dont even know theres an alliance or they think that theyre part of an alliance, she said. I like all that intrigue; I think thats kind of fun. But, you know, helping a team that might be struggling because you want them to advance over another team? I think we have to look at that, and I dont know what the answer to that as yet, but its definitely something were going to look at.

The existence of alliances, and helping others that are struggling, is not the same as abjectly providing the correct answer to someone and solving the Roadblock for them. THAT is what I assumed was going to be banned in future seasons after the response to Season 32.

I guess that's in the eye of the beholder then.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 