TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME

Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:41:02 PM »
We come back to Angie giving it her physically all today. Angie gets back up. "Please, please, please don't hit me." :funny:

Sunny & Bizzy begin the Detour. Yvonne & Melissa and Sunny & Bizzy work together to do the beef task. You're kidding right...

Amber falls over and scores! Angie ends up scoring as well leaving in 6th and 7th respectively.

Derek & Shelisa says athletic tasks will be where they will excel.

Detour together for Group 2ers as called by Danny.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:43:44 PM »
And... Juan & Shane arrive on the mat! They are TEAM NUMBER ONE! They win $5,000 each!

Ricky & Cesar follow in on the mat in 2ND PLACE!

Yvonne & Mel and Sunny & Bizzy go into the task. Bizzy knows her cuts... in English. "Asado asado asado..." - Bizzy They want to split the memorization together with Yvonne & Melissa. Uhhh.... Anyways, Group 2ers also arrive. "The struggle is real. Looks so easy at the other place."

Derek & Shelisa rock-paper-scissors for the soccer task while Derek wins their battle. Derek immediately gets knocked over and scores very quickly. 
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:44:12 PM »
Bizzy saying "I love scoring of all kinds" and "I eat a lot of meat" in the way she did is quite the double-entendre :funny:
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:46:17 PM »
Quote
Ricky & Cesar follow in on the mat in 2ND PLACE!

With the remaining legs, the best Ricky and Cesar can do this season is match Rachel and Dave's record-- not beat it.  Seems like people were overreacting a little bit to the speculation?
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:46:47 PM »
Sunny & Bizzy and Yvonne & Melissa get checks and aren't correct. Group 2 work together again and take certain cuts of the beef to memorize less and divide and conquer.

"Two other teams are there." / "Oh, here we go."

Sunny & Bizzy feel they are going in dark. They have to go back. Yvonne & Melissa are also heading back with incorrect cuts.

"The second we see a team come back, let's go over there." - Danny. They realize there are now vacant spots and occupy those other two spots. Sunny & Bizzy and Yvonne & Mel realize they can't go to their spots now since there's a limited number as the Group 2ers have them taken.

"Torture." - Melissa

Commercials.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:48:28 PM »
Would be really smart to just go to the fingerprints Detour in this case. If they do that, I won't be AS mad.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:50:38 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 09:48:28 PM
Would be really smart to just go to the fingerprints Detour in this case. If they do that, I won't be AS mad.

That's made for Derek & Shelisa.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:54:00 PM »
We return to Sunny & Bizzy and Yvonne & Mel left out to dry like aged beef. Angie & Danny, Rod & Leticia, and Amber & Vinny are roundtable chatting about the cuts in the restaurant. Rod & Leticia are correct and open up space for Yvonne & Melissa. They catch a glimpse of them in the background as Angie & Danny finish. Angie shuts down the girlfriends as well as Danny. Sunny & Bizzy go in and Sunny is distressed they lost their lead.

Meanwhile, Derek & Shelisa are hoping the challenges next will be one and done.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:56:53 PM »
Yvonne & Melissa gets it correct and help Sunny & Bizzy. This is 32 all over again. They move on from the DT.

Rod & Leticia can't figure out the way while Amber & Vinny and Angie & Danny are ducks in line. "I just don't want the girls to catch up." - Amber

Meanwhile, Yvonne & Melissa making progress on the road.

Foot race and... Rod & Leticia, Amber & Vinny, and Angie & Danny are teams number 3, 4, AND 5! Yvonne & Melissa run in as well as Sunny & Bizzy and they are teams number 6 and 7. Surprised none of them started just screaming at each other on the mat.

It's a skipped Detour for Derek & Shelisa and they are the last team to arrive. They have been eliminated unfortunately.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:57:46 PM »
Words can't express how bad I wanted Sunny & Bizzy and Yvonne & Melissa to pass the alliance to the Pit Stop
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:57:52 PM »
Shelisa admires Derek not getting frustrated and Derek says Shelisa is an inspiration. "This is how you start up a retirement." This is a memory they will never forget. "At least they didn't have to come get us." :funny:

End credits and stay tuned for scenes from our next episode.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:00:02 PM »
NEXT WEEK!
Show content
All bets are off! "We want to run our own race today." - Danny. As some hit the wrong notes and others sing a familiar tune. "We're over there! / Stop talking to me like that." - Amber & Vinny. Melissa harmonizing with herself.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:02:09 PM »
And that was our massive and caffeinated episode for tonight! Pop your bubble and leave your thoughts, comments, critiques, and anything in between you would like to share below and let's drift into a good conversation.
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:04:17 PM »
Great job tonight, Rachel!

Double the Detour
Double the Roadblock
Double the live-posts
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:06:29 PM »
Quote from: RachelLeVega on Yesterday at 10:02:09 PM
And that was our massive and caffeinated episode for tonight! Pop your bubble and leave your thoughts, comments, critiques, and anything in between you would like to share below and let's drift into a good conversation.


Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #65 on: Today at 12:57:50 AM »
Finally someone other than the boyfriends win a leg  :conf:

The alliance thing gets annoying and then by the end of the leg the two FF teams start teaming up together  :groan:

Can we get over this the next week?
Re: TAR36 LIVE STREAMS AND COMMENTARY HERE! EP 6 4/17/2024 8:30-10PM CENTRAL TIME
« Reply #66 on: Today at 01:09:37 AM »
I see we have a redux of the "Six-Pack" alliance from Season 10 - three weak teams who continuously helped and waited around for each other. One of those somehow made it to the final 3.
