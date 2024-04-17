FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE AMAZING RACE HISTORY, TEAMS TRAVEL TO BARBADOS WHERE THEY VISIT THE CHILDHOOD HOME OF SUPERSTAR RIHANNA, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MAY 1
Thats What Being Strong Will Do For the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history, teams travel to Barbados where they visit the childhood home of superstar Rihanna, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 1 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.