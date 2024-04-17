« previous next »
TAR36: Ep 8: "That's What Being Strong Will Do" (5/1/2024)

TAR36: Ep 8: "That's What Being Strong Will Do" (5/1/2024)
FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE AMAZING RACE HISTORY, TEAMS TRAVEL TO BARBADOS WHERE THEY VISIT THE CHILDHOOD HOME OF SUPERSTAR RIHANNA, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

Thats What Being Strong Will Do  For the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history, teams travel to Barbados where they visit the childhood home of superstar Rihanna, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 1 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR36: Ep 8: "That's What Being Strong Will Do" (5/1/2024)
PRESS PICTURES

















Re: TAR36: Ep 8: "That's What Being Strong Will Do" (5/1/2024)
Re: TAR36: Ep 8: "That's What Being Strong Will Do" (5/1/2024)
Re: TAR36: Ep 8: "That's What Being Strong Will Do" (5/1/2024)
What Juan & Shane are doing in these caps is collecting sargassum.









According to this article, it has been a huge issue on the beaches of Barbados in the recent times.

https://sargassumhub.org/barbados/#toggle-id-3
Re: TAR36: Ep 8: "That's What Being Strong Will Do" (5/1/2024)
The Amazing Race - Thats What Being Strong Will Do (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YNQZyI7nEDU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YNQZyI7nEDU</a>

Waiting to see if there's a second sneak peek
Re: TAR36: Ep 8: "That's What Being Strong Will Do" (5/1/2024)
Re: TAR36: Ep 8: "That's What Being Strong Will Do" (5/1/2024)
