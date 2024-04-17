« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR36: Ep 8: "That's What Being Strong Will Do" (5/1/2024)  (Read 763 times)

1 Member and 9 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26345
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR36: Ep 8: "That's What Being Strong Will Do" (5/1/2024)
« on: April 17, 2024, 04:07:44 PM »
FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE AMAZING RACE HISTORY, TEAMS TRAVEL TO BARBADOS WHERE THEY VISIT THE CHILDHOOD HOME OF SUPERSTAR RIHANNA, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

Thats What Being Strong Will Do  For the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history, teams travel to Barbados where they visit the childhood home of superstar Rihanna, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, May 1 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
« Last Edit: April 24, 2024, 01:44:21 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26345
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR36: Ep 8: "That's What Being Strong Will Do" (5/1/2024)
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:54:37 AM »
PRESS PICTURES

















Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26345
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR36: Ep 8: "That's What Being Strong Will Do" (5/1/2024)
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:00:05 AM »




















Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26345
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR36: Ep 8: "That's What Being Strong Will Do" (5/1/2024)
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:06:18 AM »


















Logged

Offline Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13421
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: TAR36: Ep 8: "That's What Being Strong Will Do" (5/1/2024)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:09:02 AM »
What Juan & Shane are doing in these caps is collecting sargassum.









According to this article, it has been a huge issue on the beaches of Barbados in the recent times.

https://sargassumhub.org/barbados/#toggle-id-3
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26345
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR36: Ep 8: "That's What Being Strong Will Do" (5/1/2024)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:07:28 PM »
The Amazing Race - Thats What Being Strong Will Do (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YNQZyI7nEDU" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YNQZyI7nEDU</a>

Waiting to see if there's a second sneak peek
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 