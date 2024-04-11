« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)  (Read 839 times)

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26336
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
« on: April 11, 2024, 03:10:14 PM »
TEAMS BEGIN THIS LEG OF THE RACE IN MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY, WHERE THEY MUST CHOOSE BETWEEN PERFORMING A DRUM ROUTINE OR SINGING A SPANISH TUNE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

Walk and Chew Gum Baby  Teams must put on their best performance in Montevideo, Uruguay, when they choose between banging out a drum routine with street performers or singing a Spanish tune with professional troubadours at the detour, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 24 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
« Last Edit: April 18, 2024, 09:17:38 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline ianthebalance

  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1275
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
« Reply #1 on: April 11, 2024, 11:32:13 PM »
Tasks involving drums and the Spanish language? Glad were getting some more tasks variety this season
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26336
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
« Reply #2 on: April 18, 2024, 12:31:16 PM »
PRESS PICTURES



















Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26336
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
« Reply #3 on: April 18, 2024, 12:37:08 PM »
















Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26336
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
« Reply #4 on: April 18, 2024, 12:44:25 PM »


















Logged

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13411
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
« Reply #5 on: April 18, 2024, 12:58:34 PM »
This is the Fortaleza del Cerro de Montevideo "General Artigas".





Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13411
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:05:51 AM »
Found the place of the RB!











The area belongs to a company called NILHUE S.A. who works with junk and is located in the outskirts of Montevideo, to the east in direction to the Santa Catalina Beach.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26336
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:54:26 PM »
The Amazing Race - Walk and Chew Gum Baby (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n5o-Ud45nBY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n5o-Ud45nBY</a>

The Amazing Race - Walk and Chew Gum Baby (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6uwez4wz4Y4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6uwez4wz4Y4</a>
Logged

Offline Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2545
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:40:34 AM »
Good job Alenaveda on identifying the locations, both here and in the Live Sightings thread!

If we combine kitesurfing locations in Montevideo with the rightward hook on the beach, I think the Pit Stop could be at Playa Malvín, east of town.

The singing stage is set up on Plaza Juan Ramón Gomez, a block and a half away from the drummers on Isla de Flores between Minas and Magallanes.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:43:38 AM by Neobie »
Logged

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13411
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:10:28 PM »
Saved for caps.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez

Online Alenaveda

  • TAR Detectives
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 13411
  • R.F.F. Game Host A.A.R.G. 11
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:11:01 PM »
Saved for caps.
Logged
"When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains - however improbable - must be the truth." - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

"No person deserves your tears, and who deserves them will not make you cry." - Gabriel García Márquez
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 