TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)

TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
TEAMS BEGIN THIS LEG OF THE RACE IN MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY, WHERE THEY MUST CHOOSE BETWEEN PERFORMING A DRUM ROUTINE OR SINGING A SPANISH TUNE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

Walk and Chew Gum Baby  Teams must put on their best performance in Montevideo, Uruguay, when they choose between banging out a drum routine with street performers or singing a Spanish tune with professional troubadours at the detour, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 24 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
Tasks involving drums and the Spanish language? Glad were getting some more tasks variety this season
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
PRESS PICTURES



















Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
This is the Fortaleza del Cerro de Montevideo "General Artigas".





