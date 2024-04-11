« previous next »
TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)

TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
TEAMS BEGIN THIS LEG OF THE RACE IN MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY, WHERE THEY MUST CHOOSE BETWEEN PERFORMING A DRUM ROUTINE OR SINGING A SPANISH TUNE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

Walk and Chew Gum Baby  Teams must put on their best performance in Montevideo, Uruguay, when they choose between banging out a drum routine with street performers or singing a Spanish tune with professional troubadours at the detour, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, April 24 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
Tasks involving drums and the Spanish language? Glad were getting some more tasks variety this season
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
PRESS PICTURES



















Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
This is the Fortaleza del Cerro de Montevideo "General Artigas".





Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
Found the place of the RB!











The area belongs to a company called NILHUE S.A. who works with junk and is located in the outskirts of Montevideo, to the east in direction to the Santa Catalina Beach.
Re: TAR36: Ep 7: Walk and Chew Gum Baby (4/24/2024)
The Amazing Race - Walk and Chew Gum Baby (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/n5o-Ud45nBY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/n5o-Ud45nBY</a>

The Amazing Race - Walk and Chew Gum Baby (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6uwez4wz4Y4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6uwez4wz4Y4</a>
