Some interesting facts:
Teams traveled around 60 kms. during this leg, crossing the city at least three times in different directions.
The Parque Sarmiento area acted as a pivotal point of the leg: we had there the first Detour Decision point (Plaza del Bicentenario), the Detour option "Boleadoras" and the second Detour Decision point, in the Mirador del Coniferal.
The meat cuts the teams have to match in "What's your beef" were:
Asado
Bife Ancho
Bife Angosto
Colita de cuadril
Cuadril
Entraña
Lomo
Marucha
Matambre
Ojo de bife
Peceto
Tapa de nalga
Tapa de asado
Vacío