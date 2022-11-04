« previous next »
TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)

Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:36:16 PM
Quote from: Bookworm on Yesterday at 04:17:23 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 02:34:33 PM
You were right, Bookworm. The soccer task is a Roadblock.

Thanks! And I'll return the favor:
Quote from: Alenaveda on November 04, 2022, 09:19:22 PM
I was talking with Jjw26 about this. Plaza San Martín is located in front of the Cathedral of Córdoba. And the image of the cameras is right next to a giant sign saying "AmoCBA" (what means I love Córdoba). I was joking with him that the game designer in me screams a possible Pit Stop location.

Looks like your hunch was right; it seems the Cathedral is the Pit Stop based on the press photo of Phil standing in front of it.

Good to know that my instinct - for once - wasn't wrong.
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:02:49 PM
In this pic, Juan & Shane are on the Plaza del Bicentenario of the city of Córdoba.



Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 05:07:01 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 05:02:49 PM
In this pic, Juan & Shane are on the Plaza del Bicentenario of the city of Córdoba.





This is right in front of this:



Plaza España.
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 05:14:42 PM
Bringing this from the Live Sightings:

Quote from: Alenaveda on November 04, 2022, 07:13:38 PM
Just bumped into this on my cellphone:

https://www.cadena3.com/noticia/radioinforme-3/demoras-en-el-transito-de-cordoba-por-la-filmacion-de-un-reality-internacional_341245

It's a audio report telling that there could be some delays on the transit of the city because of the recording of an international reality.

The important data is that adds new locations to the ones we know, the Colón Ave. close to the intersection with Rivadavia street, the Parque Sarmiento and the Plaza San Martín.

Plaza del Bicentenario and Parque Sarmiento are separated by one street.
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 05:17:27 PM
Also is located at 8 minutes by car from the soccer Roadblock location.
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 07:44:46 PM
it seems like angie did both of the rb?
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 08:19:24 PM
Quote from: angelbaby09 on Yesterday at 07:44:46 PM
it seems like angie did both of the rb?

Would make sense, Danny has already done 4 out of 5 so far
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Reply #32 on: Today at 08:31:48 AM
Caps 39 to 42 are from the Plaza Vélez Sarsfield.
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Reply #33 on: Today at 10:30:50 AM
About the meat task, it looks like is performed in a meat processing plant. The thing is - if that's the case - that there are a huge number of plants distributed in the city, so it could be any of them.
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Reply #34 on: Today at 12:06:35 PM
Caps 2 to 4, as Xoruz posted in the Live Sightings, corespond to the departing point in La Cañada.
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Reply #35 on: Today at 01:06:46 PM
Something I've just noticed: in this picture at Plaza del Bicentenario, Derek & Shelisa apparently have a Detour clue in their hands.

Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Reply #36 on: Today at 01:29:38 PM
Quote from: Alenaveda on Today at 01:06:46 PM
Something I've just noticed: in this picture at Plaza del Bicentenario, Derek & Shelisa apparently have a Detour clue in their hands.
Likely teams are choosing between either the recycling bikes or forensics.

I think the first half of the Mega Leg takes place in downtown Córdoba, with the aforementioned Detour and the stadium Roadblock, before teams drive outside the city for the rally cars and meat/bolas Detour.
Re: TAR36: Ep 6: "Our Alliance Strikes Again" (4/17/2024)
Reply #37 on: Today at 04:16:49 PM
Agree.

In fact make sense with the lack of info/pics besides those in the city.
