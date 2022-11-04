Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
1 Member and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
Quote from: Alenaveda on Yesterday at 02:34:33 PMYou were right, Bookworm. The soccer task is a Roadblock.Thanks! And I'll return the favor:Quote from: Alenaveda on November 04, 2022, 09:19:22 PMI was talking with Jjw26 about this. Plaza San Martín is located in front of the Cathedral of Córdoba. And the image of the cameras is right next to a giant sign saying "AmoCBA" (what means I love Córdoba). I was joking with him that the game designer in me screams a possible Pit Stop location.Looks like your hunch was right; it seems the Cathedral is the Pit Stop based on the press photo of Phil standing in front of it.
You were right, Bookworm. The soccer task is a Roadblock.
I was talking with Jjw26 about this. Plaza San Martín is located in front of the Cathedral of Córdoba. And the image of the cameras is right next to a giant sign saying "AmoCBA" (what means I love Córdoba). I was joking with him that the game designer in me screams a possible Pit Stop location.
In this pic, Juan & Shane are on the Plaza del Bicentenario of the city of Córdoba.
Just bumped into this on my cellphone:https://www.cadena3.com/noticia/radioinforme-3/demoras-en-el-transito-de-cordoba-por-la-filmacion-de-un-reality-internacional_341245It's a audio report telling that there could be some delays on the transit of the city because of the recording of an international reality.The important data is that adds new locations to the ones we know, the Colón Ave. close to the intersection with Rivadavia street, the Parque Sarmiento and the Plaza San Martín.
it seems like angie did both of the rb?
Something I've just noticed: in this picture at Plaza del Bicentenario, Derek & Shelisa apparently have a Detour clue in their hands.
Page created in 0.057 seconds with 32 queries.