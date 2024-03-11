« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)  (Read 1470 times)

TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« on: March 11, 2024, 12:28:42 PM »
TEAMS CLIMB THE STAIRS TO THE TOP OF EL PEÑON DE GUATAPÉ IN COLOMBIA TO FIND THEIR CLUE AND BEGIN THE THIRD LEG OF THE RACE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

Its Not Over Til Phil Sings  Teams climb the stairs to the top of El Peñon de Guatapé in Colombia to find their clue and begin the third leg of the race, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 27 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« Reply #1 on: March 21, 2024, 02:37:46 PM »
PRESS PICTURES















Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« Reply #2 on: March 21, 2024, 02:44:29 PM »














Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« Reply #3 on: March 21, 2024, 02:51:33 PM »














Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« Reply #4 on: March 21, 2024, 02:59:44 PM »
















Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« Reply #5 on: March 21, 2024, 05:19:03 PM »
El Penon will be a perfect way to start the leg. The teams in TAR Australia 6 had to climb that thing and it was no joke.

This leg from the preview definitely looks more interesting overall than the first two, especially the switching Detours 4 times.
Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« Reply #6 on: March 21, 2024, 08:28:31 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on March 21, 2024, 05:19:03 PM
El Penon will be a perfect way to start the leg. The teams in TAR Australia 6 had to climb that thing and it was no joke.

This leg from the preview definitely looks more interesting overall than the first two, especially the switching Detours 4 times.

it also has public transportations like jeepney and boat (albeit chartered) so it should be a better leg than the first two
Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« Reply #7 on: March 22, 2024, 08:33:01 AM »
Seems that one of the tasks is collecting coffee beams.

If you look in the area close to the El Peñón, there are several coffee plantations around.
Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« Reply #8 on: March 22, 2024, 11:46:49 AM »
Hard to tell with the pictures because I can't make out anything other than a sausage, but I'd bet that one side of the Detour is cooking bandeja paisa, the most known dish of Antioquía (Medellín's department)
Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« Reply #9 on: March 22, 2024, 11:56:58 AM »
The Amazing Race - Its Not Over Til Phil Sings (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v//jp_V54N_06I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v//jp_V54N_06I</a>

The Amazing Race - Its Not Over Til Phil Sings (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5Pb7kwnzYUg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5Pb7kwnzYUg</a>
Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« Reply #10 on: March 22, 2024, 08:50:41 PM »
i assume this will be a "two legs in a ep" case for this season judging how many tasks there are in Colombia
Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« Reply #11 on: March 24, 2024, 07:39:49 PM »
It took some time and patience but I think I found the area where was located the cooking task: is on a section of the Guatapé street 29.







Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:07:11 AM »
Quote from: Bookworm on March 22, 2024, 11:46:49 AM
Hard to tell with the pictures because I can't make out anything other than a sausage, but I'd bet that one side of the Detour is cooking bandeja paisa, the most known dish of Antioquía (Medellín's department)

Well, in the sneak peek they talk about arepas and chicharrón, two of the elements of the that dish.
Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:30:20 AM »
Don't remember if this was already found or also told in the Tik Tok video posted on the live sightings (if that's the case my apologies in advance) but the loading task seems to be performed in the Municipal Parking Lot on the street 30 (the images on Google Maps are from 6 years ago, but the resemblance is huge).
Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:02:42 PM »
Speculating about the PS location, if is located in Guatapé, my TAR game designer mind only find three suitable spots for it: the city's Malecón, the Parque Principal (in front of the church) or the Plazoleta de los Zócalos (personally, the one I'd choose if it were one of my games :) ).
Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:27:59 PM »
Isnt the PS on top of some hill? Its in the press picture with Danny and in the season previews with Double Dutch slipping and falling.
