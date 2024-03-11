« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)  (Read 426 times)

Offline RealityFreakWill

TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« on: March 11, 2024, 12:28:42 PM »
TEAMS CLIMB THE STAIRS TO THE TOP OF EL PEÑON DE GUATAPÉ IN COLOMBIA TO FIND THEIR CLUE AND BEGIN THE THIRD LEG OF THE RACE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

Its Not Over Til Phil Sings  Teams climb the stairs to the top of El Peñon de Guatapé in Colombia to find their clue and begin the third leg of the race, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 27 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:24:05 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:37:46 PM »
Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
Offline RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR36: Ep 3: "It's Not Over Til Phil Sings" (3/27/2024)
