TEAMS CLIMB THE STAIRS TO THE TOP OF EL PEÑON DE GUATAPÉ IN COLOMBIA TO FIND THEIR CLUE AND BEGIN THE THIRD LEG OF THE RACE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27



Its Not Over Til Phil Sings  Teams climb the stairs to the top of El Peñon de Guatapé in Colombia to find their clue and begin the third leg of the race, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 27 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.