The Amazing Race Season 36 Preview



Host Phil Keoghan gives an inside look at the 36th season of THE AMAZING RACE. Starting in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, thirteen new teams embark on a race around the world in hopes of winning the $1 million dollar grand prize. The 36th season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE airs Wednesday, March 13 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FyJQVos55Z0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FyJQVos55Z0</a>