« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR36: Ep 1: "You Cant Drive While Youre Crying" (3/13/2024)  (Read 1619 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26264
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
TAR36: Ep 1: "You Cant Drive While Youre Crying" (3/13/2024)
« on: February 28, 2024, 03:39:16 PM »
TRAVEL SAFE GO! PHIL KEOGHAN KICKS OFF THE 36TH RACE AROUND THE WORLD FROM PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO, ON THE SEASON PREMIERE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13 ON CBS!

The Emmy Award-Winning Series Returns with 90-Minute Original Episodes All Season Long, on Reality Night Wednesday, Beginning with Survivor at 8:00 PM and

The Amazing Race at 9:30 PM



You Cant Drive While Youre Crying  Thirteen new teams embark on the journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 36th season of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 13 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Teams begin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where they participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and try to lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last.
« Last Edit: March 01, 2024, 01:02:10 PM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26264
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR36: Ep 1: "You Cant Drive While Youre Crying" (3/13/2024)
« Reply #1 on: February 29, 2024, 04:03:56 PM »
PRESS PICTURES


















« Last Edit: March 01, 2024, 07:58:46 AM by RealityFreakWill »
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26264
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR36: Ep 1: "You Cant Drive While Youre Crying" (3/13/2024)
« Reply #2 on: March 01, 2024, 08:04:35 AM »




















Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26264
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR36: Ep 1: "You Cant Drive While Youre Crying" (3/13/2024)
« Reply #3 on: March 01, 2024, 08:09:33 AM »
















Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26264
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR36: Ep 1: "You Cant Drive While Youre Crying" (3/13/2024)
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:03:35 PM »
The Amazing Race - You Cant Drive While Youre Crying (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cfkNeGRIWuM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cfkNeGRIWuM</a>

The Amazing Race - You Cant Drive While Youre Crying (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/E0SkQidAGDA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/E0SkQidAGDA</a>
Logged

Offline RealityFreakWill

  • Big Brother Sho2 Updater
  • RFF Board Moderator
  • I Live at RFF
  • *****
  • Posts: 26264
  • WILL & JAMES AMAZING RACE 32 CHAMPIONS!
    • Facebook
Re: TAR36: Ep 1: "You Cant Drive While Youre Crying" (3/13/2024)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:08:09 AM »
The Amazing Race Season 36 Preview

Host Phil Keoghan gives an inside look at the 36th season of THE AMAZING RACE. Starting in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, thirteen new teams embark on a race around the world in hopes of winning the $1 million dollar grand prize.  The 36th season premiere of THE AMAZING RACE airs Wednesday, March 13 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FyJQVos55Z0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FyJQVos55Z0</a>
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 