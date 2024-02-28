« on: February 28, 2024, 03:39:16 PM »
TRAVEL SAFE
GO! PHIL KEOGHAN KICKS OFF THE 36TH RACE AROUND THE WORLD FROM PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO, ON THE SEASON PREMIERE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13 ON CBS!The Emmy Award-Winning Series Returns with 90-Minute Original Episodes All Season Long, on Reality Night Wednesday, Beginning with Survivor at 8:00 PM and
The Amazing Race at 9:30 PMYou Cant Drive While Youre Crying Thirteen new teams embark on the journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 36th season of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 13 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Teams begin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where they participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and try to lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last.
