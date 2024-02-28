« previous next »
TAR36: Ep 1: "You Cant Drive While Youre Crying" (3/13/2024)

RealityFreakWill

TAR36: Ep 1: "You Cant Drive While Youre Crying" (3/13/2024)
TRAVEL SAFE GO! PHIL KEOGHAN KICKS OFF THE 36TH RACE AROUND THE WORLD FROM PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO, ON THE SEASON PREMIERE OF THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13 ON CBS!

The Emmy Award-Winning Series Returns with 90-Minute Original Episodes All Season Long, on Reality Night Wednesday, Beginning with Survivor at 8:00 PM and

The Amazing Race at 9:30 PM



You Cant Drive While Youre Crying  Thirteen new teams embark on the journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 36th season of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 13 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Teams begin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where they participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and try to lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last.
RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR36: Ep 1: "You Cant Drive While Youre Crying" (3/13/2024)
PRESS PICTURES


















RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR36: Ep 1: "You Cant Drive While Youre Crying" (3/13/2024)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:04:35 AM »




















RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR36: Ep 1: "You Cant Drive While Youre Crying" (3/13/2024)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:09:33 AM »
















RealityFreakWill

Re: TAR36: Ep 1: "You Cant Drive While Youre Crying" (3/13/2024)
saved for sneak peeks
