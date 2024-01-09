AND THE NOMINEES ARE...
MOTION PICTURE
Motion Picture Cast
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Male Actor in a Leading Role Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Female Actor in a Leading Role Motion Picture
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Male Actor in a Supporting Role Motion Picture
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Female Actor in a Supporting Role Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part One
TELEVISION
Drama Series Ensemble
The Crown
The Guilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Comedy Series Ensemble
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef
Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
Lifetime Achievement Award
Barbra Streisand