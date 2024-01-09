« previous next »
30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
January 09, 2024, 12:24:37 PM
Saturday, February 24, 2024 @8pm on Netflix

Nomination Announcement on Wednesday January 10, 2024
Last Edit: February 04, 2024, 03:24:45 PM
Re: 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
January 10, 2024, 10:07:34 AM
AND THE NOMINEES ARE...

MOTION PICTURE

Motion Picture Cast

American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer

Male Actor in a Leading Role  Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Female Actor in a Leading Role  Motion Picture

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Male Actor in a Supporting Role  Motion Picture

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Female Actor in a Supporting Role  Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible  Dead Reckoning, Part One

TELEVISION

Drama Series Ensemble

The Crown
The Guilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef

Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian

Lifetime Achievement Award

Barbra Streisand
Re: 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:42:27 PM »
Presented before the live show...

STUNT ENSEMBLE - COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

The Last of Us

STUNT ENSEMBLE - MOTION PICTURE

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Re: 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:59:00 PM »
THE CEREMONY BEGINS...

AND THE ACTOR GOES TO...
Re: 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:20:09 PM »
MALE ACTOR - COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

FEMALE ACTOR - TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Ali Wong, Beef
Re: 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:35:34 PM »
FEMALE ACTOR - COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

MALE ACTOR - DRAMA SERIES

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Re: 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:49:41 PM »
SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR - MOTION PICTURE

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

MALE ACTOR - TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Steven Yeun, Beef
Re: 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:09:44 PM »
ENSEMBLE - COMEDY SERIES

The Bear

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Barbra Streisand



Re: 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:33:25 PM »
SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR - MOTION PICTURE

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

FEMALE ACTOR - DRAMA SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Re: 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:55:37 PM »
ENSEMBLE - DRAMA SERIES

Succession

MALE ACTOR - MOTION PICTURE

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Last Edit: Today at 09:15:31 PM
Re: 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:12:06 PM »
FEMALE ACTOR - MOTION PICTURE

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

ENSEMBLE - MOTION PICTURE

Oppenheimer

THE END
