AND THE NOMINEES ARE...



MOTION PICTURE



Motion Picture Cast



American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer



Male Actor in a Leading Role  Motion Picture



Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction



Female Actor in a Leading Role  Motion Picture



Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things



Male Actor in a Supporting Role  Motion Picture



Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie



Female Actor in a Supporting Role  Motion Picture



Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers



Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture



Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible  Dead Reckoning, Part One



TELEVISION



Drama Series Ensemble



The Crown

The Guilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession



Comedy Series Ensemble



Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso



Male Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries



Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef



Female Actor in a TV movie or Miniseries



Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Ali Wong, Beef



Male Actor in a Drama Series



Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us



Female Actor in a Drama Series



Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession



Male Actor in a Comedy Series



Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Female Actor in a Comedy Series



Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso



Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series



Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian



Lifetime Achievement Award



Barbra Streisand