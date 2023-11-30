There was some weirdness with the hotel booking segment on Expedia; teams were seen "booking" the Carlton Hotel Dublin Airport, the Maldron Hotel Dublin Airport, and the Morgan Hotel in downtown Dublin. However, they didn't actually need to stay in Dublin overnight during the leg; their flight into Dublin was in the morning and they checked in to the Pit Stop that same afternoon.



Instead, we have teams presumably released from Stockholm from 7:38pm to 7:43pm, and their flight leaving presumably 12 full hours later at 7:35am, which would have required an overnight stay at Stockholm Arlanda Airport. Adding to the strangeness is that the clock in the taxi to the airport shows 4:56(am), which fits the general lack of people in downtown Stockholm (granted, it was raining). I'm assuming the producers gave us the wrong Pit Start times, and that teams were released at 4am-ish instead for a 7:35am flight?



Oh, and the Pit Start was just across the road from the Sheraton Stockholm, which fits the production pattern of housing teams at a business-friendly hotel during the Pit Stop (no self-determined hotels booked through Expedia!) and releasing them just outside.