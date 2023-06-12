« previous next »
TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)

TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2udThskr-kQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2udThskr-kQ</a>
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
TEAMS TRAVEL TO IRELAND FOR THE PENULTIMATE LEG WHERE THEY MUST COMPLETE FOUR CHALLENGES TO SECURE THEIR SPOT IN THE FINAL THREE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6



Were Finding Our Pot of Gold  Teams travel to Dublin, Ireland, where they must complete four challenges in the penultimate leg including swimming in the Irish Sea, dancing with the legendary Riverdance troupe, scoring a point with the hurling team and reciting quotes from a famed Irish novelist, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Dec. 6 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
The wording kinda make it look like the Scramble twist from leg 1 of TAR34!
I kinda liked the twist but it didn't work on leg 1, I feel like it would work much better here in a final 4. (But would be more exciting in a final 6-8)
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
The wording kinda make it look like the Scramble twist from leg 1 of TAR34!
I kinda liked the twist but it didn't work on leg 1, I feel like it would work much better here in a final 4. (But would be more exciting in a final 6-8)
We have 3 teams competing at the same time at the Riverdance roadblock.  If a Scramble is to be installed, then it would be too much of a coincidence  :funny:
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
ughhhh i don't want a scramble
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
Moving this over.

Sneak peak of Phil explaining the Riverdance Roadblock in Dublin.

https://twitter.com/TheTalkCBS/status/1726690527376974314
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
PRESS PICTURES











Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:36:48 AM »










Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:42:14 AM »










