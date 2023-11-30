« previous next »
TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)

TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
November 30, 2023, 01:23:44 AM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2udThskr-kQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2udThskr-kQ</a>
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
November 30, 2023, 01:19:55 PM
TEAMS TRAVEL TO IRELAND FOR THE PENULTIMATE LEG WHERE THEY MUST COMPLETE FOUR CHALLENGES TO SECURE THEIR SPOT IN THE FINAL THREE, ON THE AMAZING RACE, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6



Were Finding Our Pot of Gold  Teams travel to Dublin, Ireland, where they must complete four challenges in the penultimate leg including swimming in the Irish Sea, dancing with the legendary Riverdance troupe, scoring a point with the hurling team and reciting quotes from a famed Irish novelist, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Dec. 6 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
November 30, 2023, 03:04:09 PM
The wording kinda make it look like the Scramble twist from leg 1 of TAR34!
I kinda liked the twist but it didn't work on leg 1, I feel like it would work much better here in a final 4. (But would be more exciting in a final 6-8)
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
November 30, 2023, 07:09:31 PM
Quote from: stunami on November 30, 2023, 03:04:09 PM
The wording kinda make it look like the Scramble twist from leg 1 of TAR34!
I kinda liked the twist but it didn't work on leg 1, I feel like it would work much better here in a final 4. (But would be more exciting in a final 6-8)
We have 3 teams competing at the same time at the Riverdance roadblock.  If a Scramble is to be installed, then it would be too much of a coincidence  :funny:
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
November 30, 2023, 07:31:43 PM
ughhhh i don't want a scramble
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
November 30, 2023, 07:33:57 PM
Moving this over.

Quote from: Xoruz on November 20, 2023, 04:53:38 PM
Sneak peak of Phil explaining the Riverdance Roadblock in Dublin.

https://twitter.com/TheTalkCBS/status/1726690527376974314
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
December 01, 2023, 07:32:30 AM
PRESS PICTURES
PRESS PICTURES











Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
December 01, 2023, 07:36:48 AM










Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
December 01, 2023, 07:42:14 AM










Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
December 02, 2023, 08:05:55 AM
The two free-standing railing-tops seems to match up with this photo of Forty Foot in the suburb of Sandycove.

Is the hurling at Croke Park a Roadblock as well? We have Corey performing both this and Riverdance at the Gaiety Theatre.

Looks like teams pick up and consult a folio at Castle Park School. A road atlas to help with the scramble? (If it's a scramble, teams have to do Forty Foot first. It's just round the corner and 15km/9mi from all the other tasks and the Pit Stop.)
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
December 02, 2023, 02:47:52 PM
Quote from: Neobie on December 02, 2023, 08:05:55 AM

Is the hurling at Croke Park a Roadblock as well? We have Corey performing both this and Riverdance at the Gaiety Theatre.

Yes, it seems so.  Rob and Corey did not do 10 RBs like the other teams due to the use of Express Pass in the last leg, so Corey could do both.
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
« Reply #11 on: December 02, 2023, 07:04:45 PM »
Thanks ghmorello! A slight deviation from the usual where two-Roadblock-legs explicitly require a different team member for each task.

What we know so far in map form:
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
December 02, 2023, 08:00:41 PM
Quote from: ghmorello on December 02, 2023, 02:47:52 PM
Quote from: Neobie on December 02, 2023, 08:05:55 AM

Is the hurling at Croke Park a Roadblock as well? We have Corey performing both this and Riverdance at the Gaiety Theatre.

Yes, it seems so.  Rob and Corey did not do 10 RBs like the other teams due to the use of Express Pass in the last leg, so Corey could do both.

And this is why burning EP at the RB a good decision because they have an advantage to perform RB well with Corey doing both RBs (one of them is mandatory for him which is Riverdance task)
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
December 02, 2023, 08:07:40 PM
Quote from: Neobie on December 02, 2023, 08:05:55 AM
The two free-standing railing-tops seems to match up with this photo of Forty Foot in the suburb of Sandycove.

Is the hurling at Croke Park a Roadblock as well? We have Corey performing both this and Riverdance at the Gaiety Theatre.

Looks like teams pick up and consult a folio at Castle Park School. A road atlas to help with the scramble? (If it's a scramble, teams have to do Forty Foot first. It's just round the corner and 15km/9mi from all the other tasks and the Pit Stop.)

Yeah i doubt this will be a scramble leg, especially with how far the first location to the second one. With scramble, the locations of each tasks isnt necessary far from each other, and with how far is the swimming task location to the Dublin city center, and also hurling task to the rests of the leg, it's doubtful that the leg will be a scramble format one
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
December 02, 2023, 08:40:40 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on December 02, 2023, 08:07:40 PM
Quote from: Neobie on December 02, 2023, 08:05:55 AM
The two free-standing railing-tops seems to match up with this photo of Forty Foot in the suburb of Sandycove.

Is the hurling at Croke Park a Roadblock as well? We have Corey performing both this and Riverdance at the Gaiety Theatre.

Looks like teams pick up and consult a folio at Castle Park School. A road atlas to help with the scramble? (If it's a scramble, teams have to do Forty Foot first. It's just round the corner and 15km/9mi from all the other tasks and the Pit Stop.)

Yeah i doubt this will be a scramble leg, especially with how far the first location to the second one. With scramble, the locations of each tasks isnt necessary far from each other, and with how far is the swimming task location to the Dublin city center, and also hurling task to the rests of the leg, it's doubtful that the leg will be a scramble format one

Yeah, i just think the synopsis was worded weirdly, it just doesn't make sense to have a scramble

I would have the locations pegged as - CPS - FF - CP - Toner's - GT - PS

i would suggest maybe they ditch the self driving after Croke Park or maybe even Forty Foot?
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
December 02, 2023, 09:08:30 PM
Quote from: elthemagnifico on December 02, 2023, 08:00:41 PM
Quote from: ghmorello on December 02, 2023, 02:47:52 PM
Quote from: Neobie on December 02, 2023, 08:05:55 AM

Is the hurling at Croke Park a Roadblock as well? We have Corey performing both this and Riverdance at the Gaiety Theatre.

Yes, it seems so.  Rob and Corey did not do 10 RBs like the other teams due to the use of Express Pass in the last leg, so Corey could do both.

And this is why burning EP at the RB a good decision because they have an advantage to perform RB well with Corey doing both RBs (one of them is mandatory for him which is Riverdance task)

Right, and people thought it was a bad idea.  Rob and Corey were not using it to play for a leg win.  They just wanted to avoid last and advance.  I'm sure the RB clues in this next episode will have a note saying, "Anyone who has performed 6 RBs on the Race CANNOT perform this RB."
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
« Reply #16 on: December 04, 2023, 06:04:11 PM »
The Amazing Race - Were Finding Our Pot of Gold (Sneak Peek 1)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1d6cbvle7Iw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1d6cbvle7Iw</a>

The Amazing Race - Were Finding Our Pot of Gold (Sneak Peek 2)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FIS5aFNW8n4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FIS5aFNW8n4</a>

The Amazing Race - Were Finding Our Pot of Gold (Sneak Peek 3)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-jxxfER_rbE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-jxxfER_rbE</a>
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
December 04, 2023, 09:07:28 PM
Looks like Rob & Corey have this leg wrapped up, they seem to be in 1st in the 2nd clip (or at least ahead of Greg & John) and their not at the Roadblock in the 1st clip

Also yeah that Joel & Garrett clip definitely means their winning we haven't even heard what winning would mean to any of the other teams i think
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
Yesterday at 06:13:07 AM
Quote from: ghmorello on December 02, 2023, 09:08:30 PM
I'm sure the RB clues in this next episode will have a note saying, "Anyone who has performed 6 RBs on the Race CANNOT perform this RB."

Anna Leigh is the only person who's capped out 6 Roadblocks, so Steve's going to be forced into this one.
Re: TAR35: Ep 11: "We're Finding Our Pot of Gold" (12/6/2023)
Today at 07:13:01 AM
The establishing shot for Clip #2 is just round the corner from Toners here, but Greg/John are actually further up the street, outside The Mont Hotel and the Oscar Wilde House here.

If there aren't any extra route markers we haven't seen, the only location that fits getting to Toner is down from Croke Park.

Would the leg then be:
Option 1: Castle Park School > Forty Foot > Croke Park > Toners > Gaiety Theatre > St Patrick's Park (in which case Steve/Anna Leigh catch up at the Riverdance task); or
Option 2: Castle Park School > Forty Foot > Gaiety Theatre > Croke Park > Toners > St Patrick's Park (in which case Steve/Anna Leigh are completely out of it)?
