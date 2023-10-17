« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR 35 (originally run as 36) Maps  (Read 2186 times)

TAR 35 (originally run as 36) Maps
Hey guys, just got back from a work trip and slowly catching up! Here's something to get us started.

It was quite a bit of a run from the starting line to the cars, 1.7mi/2.7km if teams took the most direct route! It isn't super obvious the best way to go downhill either, but I'm sure production helped them along.
Re: TAR 35 (originally run as 36) Maps
Fun facts for the Thailand legs:

- If you watch the international versions, you'd have seen many of these locations before. The DT decision at Wat Suthat was the Pit Stop for HaMerotz LaMillion 2.8, the Pit Stop at Wat Chaloem Phra Kiat was also the Pit Stop for TAR China 2.9, and the "wrong" Wat Suwannaram in Leg 2 was the Pit Stop in TAR Australia 4.11.

- By going to the "wrong" Wat Suwannaram, Greg/John and Liam/Yeremi travelled into downtown Bangkok and then out again into Nakhon Pathom Province, turning a 34km/21mi journey into a 47km/29mi one. I think "suwannaram" means "golden monastery", which explains why there could be several! As Greg/John mentioned, it's the right canal, just that the canal is 32km/20mi long...

- At the start of Leg 3, Joel/Garrett were not completely insane to go on foot from the Pit Start to the travel agency; it's only 800m/900yd away.
Re: TAR 35 (originally run as 36) Maps
Legs 3 and 4 in Cần Thơ.

When Rob/Corey left the coffee shop for the mattresses, they went in the wrong direction (north instead of south) before asking for directions. They were only off-course for 350m/380yd, yet somehow took 6min to cover that distance.
Re: TAR 35 (originally run as 36) Maps
Neobie's HOME!

Thanks for these, love them! MAP addicted...  :-[
Re: TAR 35 (originally run as 36) Maps
Bonus map: They really did have different tiles for each racer; no location was a repeat!
Leg 5: Jaipur I
- Teams were released from the Can Tho Sheraton, which I presume was the Pit Stop hotel. (Map above has been updated.)
- It was a 160km/100mi taxi ride from the Pit Start to the airport!
« Reply #6 on: November 05, 2023, 06:18:55 PM »
Leg 6: Jaipur II
- The U-Turn vote took place at the Pit Stop hotel in the Hotel Jal Mahal Palace; teams returned to the same hotel after Leg 6 for their confessionals
- Leg 6 had a lot of backtracking over the same roads; it's possible Liam/Yeremi could have stumbled upon the Pit Stop while doing the Bundles Detour!
- The two Detours were in opposite directions; Steve/Anna Leigh added a 3.5km/2.2mi detour to their... Detour by not handing in their first receipts
- Bricks would have taken 3.0km/1.9mi in the auto-rickshaw (including to Garg Textile) and 0.9km/0.6mi on the bicycle, while Bundles would have taken 9.1km/5.7mi in the auto-rickshaw
- On the Bricks Detour, Joel/Garrett were told "first crossing, left", but they missed the turn, headed straight, and promptly got lost
- The Pit Stop was where the Shakers Detour in TAR 14 took place, where teams had to dance for tips
Re: TAR 35 (originally run as 36) Maps
Yeah, I always Google map the locations after an episode, and that second leg took them on a sprawling tour around Jaipur :D

They really wanted to highlight those women-driven rickshaws!
I was looking at the Jaipur map trying to figure out how the taxi from the Jaipur airport could be 100 miles before I realized Neobie meant from Cai Be to Ho Chi Minh City airport  :funny:
Leg 7: the Rhineland!
- When leaving Jaipur, teams went to the Rajasthan Travel Service at Ganpati Plaza, not too far from the Pit Stop hotel at the Jai Mahal Palace (map above updated).
- Teams were all over the place getting lost in Cologne; if I plotted it out on the map it would be a complete mess!
- Robbin/Chelsea and Andrea/Malaina both got on the same wrong ferry at Sankt Goarshausen, 10km/6mi down the river from the correct ferry at Kaub. But while Robbin/Chelsea turned around immediately, Andrea/Malaina bumbled around on the other bank, adding a further 50km/31mi to their detour.

Edit: Updated to include Teddy Travel in Cologne.
Legs 8 and 9: Slovenia.

Leg 8
- The lead teams getting into Vienna didn't make it that far on their delayed train; they got off two stops away at Wiener Neustadt, 26min into the ride.
- There was a spoiler sighting of a clue box just outside the Ljubljana Train Station, but it didn't really matter except prevent teams from doing some research on how to get to the parking garage beforehand.
- Speaking of which, on this leg teams used two different garages in Ljubljana, picking up their cars at Congress Sq but dropping them off at Šubičeva, just 250m/300yd away. On the show, we see Lena/Morgan accidentally going back to Congress Sq instead.
- Going from the Nebotičnik skyscraper to the Pit Stop at Dragon Bridge doesn't require teams to go over the bridge; they'd be crossing the river twice! But every team did this instead of approaching Phil from his back; were they instructed to take the long way around?

Leg 9
- The correct route for the Roadblock doesn't involve passing your teammate again at Republic Sq, so Joel's beard wasn't leading him the right way.
- Teams came really close to Slovenia's neighbours these two legs; House Work (bees Detour) was 2.1km/1.3mi from the Italian border; the Fonda Fish Farm (kayaking Detour) was 760m/830yd from the Croatian coast, and Socerb Castle (Pit Stop) was 1.8km/1.1mi from the Italian border (again!)
Leg 10: Stockholm.

- That was a long drive from the airport to the skydiving at Tierp; 90km/56mi in a taxi!
- There was some doubling-back on this leg; teams left the Royal Dramatic Theatre via Kungsträdgården Station, and returned for the Pit Stop at the same stop.
- The path from Pampas Marina to the metro station is just 550m/600yd, using the wooded path that Joel/Garrett took. Rob/Corey and Steve/Anna Leigh might have got the correct directions to start, but miss the turn-off with Greg/John blindly following. Both headphone boy and headphone lady pointed teams the wrong way (or at least, the longer way), sending them on a 1.9km/1.2mi jaunt.
Joel & Garrett got lucky to have someone point them the right way. I wondered where the heck the rest of them were going.
Offline Neobie

  • Amazing Detective
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 2535
Re: TAR 35 (originally run as 36) Maps
« Reply #14 on: December 08, 2023, 11:23:53 AM »
Leg 11: Dublin

- Teams were released on Klara Mälarstrand in Stockholm just across from the Sheraton, so I assume that's where the Pit Stop hotel was.
- It was a 1km/0.6mi run from the carpark at Castle Park School to Forty Foot, probably not a distance that should get anyone too winded.
- Joel/Garrett didn't make the right gamble taking the ring road to try to get into the city centre; the direct route (14km/9mi) takes 50min with current traffic, while the route they took (34km/21mi) requires 1h15min.
- Steve/Anna Leigh weren't completely off-track, and were following the route recommended by Google Maps: they were seen asking for directions in front of George's St Arcade, and also driving past Christ Church Cathedral. Based on their exit interviews they needed to double back to the carpark (unaired on this episode), and that's what cost them the most time.
- Joel/Garrett, on the other hand, took the most direct/logical route based on a map (crossing O'Connell Bridge), but Google Maps refuses to let me take that route no matter how hard I try to force it to go that way.
- Teams going from Toners to St Patrick's Cathedral would have passed by the Gaiety Theatre again.
Leg 12: Seattle. Although the show already gave us the locations on a map!

Knowing what we know now, going from the Space Needle via the scramble to Kenmore Air would take 19.7mi/31.7km (46min with current traffic) using Greg/John and Joel/Garrett's route, and 21.2mi/34.1km (57min) using Rob/Corey's route.

Rob/Corey's strategy didn't make sense in theory at the time, and it didn't make sense in practice upon hindsight!
And a map to round out the season. If you want to find out how the team figured out the flights and connections, check out the Transportation Thread here!
thankyou
Neobie for all the great breakdowns! They are SO helpful!
