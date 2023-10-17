Legs 8 and 9: Slovenia.



Leg 8

- The lead teams getting into Vienna didn't make it that far on their delayed train; they got off two stops away at Wiener Neustadt, 26min into the ride.

- There was a spoiler sighting of a clue box just outside the Ljubljana Train Station, but it didn't really matter except prevent teams from doing some research on how to get to the parking garage beforehand.

- Speaking of which, on this leg teams used two different garages in Ljubljana, picking up their cars at Congress Sq but dropping them off at Šubičeva, just 250m/300yd away. On the show, we see Lena/Morgan accidentally going back to Congress Sq instead.

- Going from the Nebotičnik skyscraper to the Pit Stop at Dragon Bridge doesn't require teams to go over the bridge; they'd be crossing the river twice! But every team did this instead of approaching Phil from his back; were they instructed to take the long way around?



Leg 9

- The correct route for the Roadblock doesn't involve passing your teammate again at Republic Sq, so Joel's beard wasn't leading him the right way.

- Teams came really close to Slovenia's neighbours these two legs; House Work (bees Detour) was 2.1km/1.3mi from the Italian border; the Fonda Fish Farm (kayaking Detour) was 760m/830yd from the Croatian coast, and Socerb Castle (Pit Stop) was 1.8km/1.1mi from the Italian border (again!)