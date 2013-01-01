Fun facts for the Thailand legs:



- If you watch the international versions, you'd have seen many of these locations before. The DT decision at Wat Suthat was the Pit Stop for HaMerotz LaMillion 2.8, the Pit Stop at Wat Chaloem Phra Kiat was also the Pit Stop for TAR China 2.9, and the "wrong" Wat Suwannaram in Leg 2 was the Pit Stop in TAR Australia 4.11.



- By going to the "wrong" Wat Suwannaram, Greg/John and Liam/Yeremi travelled into downtown Bangkok and then out again into Nakhon Pathom Province, turning a 34km/21mi journey into a 47km/29mi one. I think "suwannaram" means "golden monastery", which explains why there could be several! As Greg/John mentioned, it's the right canal, just that the canal is 32km/20mi long...



- At the start of Leg 3, Joel/Garrett were not completely insane to go on foot from the Pit Start to the travel agency; it's only 800m/900yd away.