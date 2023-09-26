« on: September 26, 2023, 11:00:32 PM »
Hey everyone! Friendly reminder to casual visitors of RFF to avoid confusion tomorrow, I will be helping our wonderful georgiapeach update the live episodes for this season on our members' thread for TAR35 so everyone who wants to pre-game, comment, and follow the show through text-on-screen can chime in. It will be the second thread on the front page when you log in (totally free, we invite you to be a part of the fun and community!)
Premiere airs at 8:30 PM Central Time Zone, so it's directly after the Survivor premiere! (So 21 hours and 30 minutes from this very post's log )
And remember, be civil, be ready, be amazing! I can't wait to watch this season with all of you!
