TAR35 Live Episode Updates

TAR35 Live Episode Updates
« on: Yesterday at 11:00:32 PM »
Hey everyone! :waves: Friendly reminder to casual visitors of RFF to avoid confusion tomorrow, I will be helping our wonderful georgiapeach update the live episodes for this season on our members' thread for TAR35 so everyone who wants to pre-game, comment, and follow the show through text-on-screen can chime in. It will be the second thread on the front page when you log in (totally free, we invite you to be a part of the fun and community!)

Premiere airs at 8:30 PM Central Time Zone, so it's directly after the Survivor premiere! (So 21 hours and 30 minutes from this very post's log :2hearts:)

And remember, be civil, be ready, be amazing! I can't wait to watch this season with all of you!
