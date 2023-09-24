« previous next »
« Reply #25 on: September 24, 2023, 11:55:09 AM »
Quote from: stunami on September 24, 2023, 10:10:58 AM
Are we confirmed with our countries list?
Only the 3: India, Cambodia and Malaysia

Yes
« Reply #26 on: September 24, 2023, 12:23:57 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on September 24, 2023, 10:54:47 AM
Quote from: stunami on September 24, 2023, 10:10:58 AM
Are we confirmed with our countries list?
Only the 3: India, Cambodia and Malaysia (And i'm guessing also Australia finale) or we are in for some suprises?

I hope for surprises, or else that's a pretty lame route (well, by international standards, so as not to compare to a certain other recently aired season)

In the cancellation? thread you faulted the network with going too big with their routes and it caused viewers to be dissatisfied.  They pulled back and the routes still the issue?

This could very easily be a dramatic season.  Im excited to see how it turns out.
« Reply #27 on: September 26, 2023, 04:45:01 AM »
Will Bec & Kate sizzle or succeed? 🔥🏁

#AmazingRaceAU: Celebrity Edition Starts Wednesday October 4 on Channel 10 and 10 play.

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/858994342241993/
« Reply #28 on: September 26, 2023, 04:45:23 AM »
Beau's keeping tabs on our racers already! Who are you most looking forward to seeing on the race? 🏁

#AmazingRaceAU: Celebrity Edition Starts Wednesday October 4 on @Channel10 and @10playaus

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/160388140397843/
« Reply #29 on: September 26, 2023, 04:45:44 AM »
Harry & Teddy are 'tuk-ing' their sweet time! 🐢🏁

#AmazingRaceAU: Celebrity Edition Starts Wednesday October 4 on Channel 10 and 10 play

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/853302482810962/
« Reply #30 on: September 26, 2023, 04:50:01 AM »
The race is off to some incredible places this year... and Beau Ryan is just excited for the orangutans! 😂🐒

#AmazingRaceAU: Celebrity Edition Starts Wednesday October 4 on Channel 10 and 10 play

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/328835149627850/
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:25:05 AM »
Has Darren McMullen signed up for the wrong TV show? 😬😂

#AmazingRaceAU: Celebrity Edition Starts 7:30 Next Wednesday on Channel 10 and 10 play

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1060323524956260/
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:25:27 AM »
George will be George 🤷‍♂️

#AmazingRaceAU: Celebrity Edition Starts 7.30 Wednesday on Channel 10 and 10 play

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/1330133550925065/
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:30:00 AM »
So pretty, very pretty 💃😂

#AmazingRaceAU: Celebrity Edition Starts 7.30 Wednesday on Channel 10 and 10 play

https://www.facebook.com/AmazingRaceAU/videos/251627000702940/
