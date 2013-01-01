« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Down

Author Topic: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition Promo Discussion Thread  (Read 1733 times)

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.

Online Xoruz

  • RFF LInk Master!
  • TAR Detectives
  • RFF Frantic Poster
  • *****
  • Posts: 1499
Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:55:09 AM »
Quote from: stunami on Today at 10:10:58 AM
Are we confirmed with our countries list?
Only the 3: India, Cambodia and Malaysia

Yes
Logged

Offline kyleisalive

  • RFF Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
Re: TAR Australia 7: Celebrity Edition Promo Discussion Thread
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:23:57 PM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 10:54:47 AM
Quote from: stunami on Today at 10:10:58 AM
Are we confirmed with our countries list?
Only the 3: India, Cambodia and Malaysia (And i'm guessing also Australia finale) or we are in for some suprises?

I hope for surprises, or else that's a pretty lame route (well, by international standards, so as not to compare to a certain other recently aired season)

In the cancellation? thread you faulted the network with going too big with their routes and it caused viewers to be dissatisfied.  They pulled back and the routes still the issue?

This could very easily be a dramatic season.  Im excited to see how it turns out.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]  All   Go Up
« previous next »
 