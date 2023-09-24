Are we confirmed with our countries list?
Only the 3: India, Cambodia and Malaysia (And i'm guessing also Australia finale) or we are in for some suprises?
I hope for surprises, or else that's a pretty lame route (well, by international standards, so as not to compare to a certain other recently aired season)
In the cancellation? thread you faulted the network with going too big with their routes and it caused viewers to be dissatisfied. They pulled back and the routes still the issue?
This could very easily be a dramatic season. Im excited to see how it turns out.