Quote from: stunami on September 24, 2023, 10:10:58 AM Are we confirmed with our countries list?

Only the 3: India, Cambodia and Malaysia (And i'm guessing also Australia finale) or we are in for some suprises?



I hope for surprises, or else that's a pretty lame route (well, by international standards, so as not to compare to a certain other recently aired season)



In the cancellation? thread you faulted the network with going too big with their routes and it caused viewers to be dissatisfied. They pulled back and the routes still the issue?This could very easily be a dramatic season. Im excited to see how it turns out.