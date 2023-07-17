Meet the Ladies of The Golden Bachelor - Series Premiere THURS SEPT 28 on ABC



For the first time in Bachelor franchise history, 22 incredible women in the prime of their lives will roll up their stockings and step into the spotlight, hoping to find lasting love with Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner. Ranging in age from 60 to 75, these accomplished golden ladies will take time away from their established home lives, friends and family, in the quest to rediscover love - and perhaps even themselves - in the process, when "The Golden Bachelor" premieres THURSDAY, SEPT. 28 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dnm7oH-7beE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dnm7oH-7beE</a>

