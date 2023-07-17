The Golden Bachelor - Series Premiere THURS SEPT 28 on ABC



The first Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, talks with his two daughters and one of his granddaughters about how he should approach modern dating, what type of woman would be his perfect match, and how to find her. Watch the series premiere of the Golden Bachelor THURS SEPT 28 on ABC. Stream on Hulu.





