The Golden Bachelor 1: Gerry Turner
« on: July 17, 2023, 08:00:20 AM »
Re: The Golden Bachelor 1: Gerry Turner
« Reply #1 on: July 17, 2023, 08:01:05 AM »
Gerry Turner gets a second chance at love as the first-ever Golden Bachelor

The 71-Year-Olds Romantic Journey Begins With Fall Premiere of Hit Bachelor Franchises Newest Iteration, The Golden Bachelor, on ABC



Its never too late to find love, and Gerry Turner is ready to prove it! ABC announced today that the charming 71-year-old patriarch from Indiana is the networks first Golden Bachelor, showcasing that love stories, like so many other things, only get better with age. Turner will begin handing out roses when The Golden Bachelor premieres this fall. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

A retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. Hes often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts.

Always a romantic, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.

Six years after Tonis passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years.

About The Golden Bachelor

After more than 20 years of fostering love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story  one for the golden years. On this all-new unscripted series hosted by Jesse Palmer, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams? The Golden Bachelor will air this fall on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/gerry-turner-gets-a-second-chance-at-love-as-the-first-ever-golden-bachelor/

Re: The Golden Bachelor 1: Gerry Turner
« Reply #2 on: July 17, 2023, 08:06:47 AM »
Meet Gerry - The Golden Bachelor

The golden age has arrived! Meet Gerry, The Golden Bachelor, coming to ABC this fall.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/d_N28jaDWUk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/d_N28jaDWUk</a>
Re: The Golden Bachelor 1: Gerry Turner
« Reply #3 on: August 21, 2023, 04:08:54 PM »
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR
SERIES PREMIERE
Thursday, September 28, 2023 @8pm
Re: The Golden Bachelor 1: Gerry Turner
« Reply #4 on: August 21, 2023, 04:23:42 PM »
The Golden Bachelor - Series Premiere THURS SEPT 28 on ABC

The first Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, talks with his two daughters and one of his granddaughters about how he should approach modern dating, what type of woman would be his perfect match, and how to find her. Watch the series premiere of the Golden Bachelor THURS SEPT 28 on ABC. Stream on Hulu.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e7PMX3YclLg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e7PMX3YclLg</a>
Re: The Golden Bachelor 1: Gerry Turner
« Reply #5 on: August 30, 2023, 11:58:04 AM »
Meet the Ladies of The Golden Bachelor - Series Premiere THURS SEPT 28 on ABC

For the first time in Bachelor franchise history, 22 incredible women in the prime of their lives will roll up their stockings and step into the spotlight, hoping to find lasting love with Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner. Ranging in age from 60 to 75, these accomplished golden ladies will take time away from their established home lives, friends and family, in the quest to rediscover love - and perhaps even themselves - in the process, when "The Golden Bachelor" premieres THURSDAY, SEPT. 28 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dnm7oH-7beE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dnm7oH-7beE</a>
Re: The Golden Bachelor 1: Gerry Turner
« Reply #6 on: August 30, 2023, 12:05:41 PM »
The Golden Bachelor Reveals the Incredible Women Embarking on a History-Making Journey To Find Love ... Again

The Golden Bachelor Premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8/7c on ABC



For the first time in Bachelor franchise history, 22 incredible women in the prime of their lives will roll up their stockings and step into the spotlight, hoping to find lasting love with Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner. Ranging in age from 60 to 75, these accomplished golden ladies will take time away from their established home lives, friends and family, in the quest to rediscover love  and perhaps even themselves  in the process, when The Golden Bachelor premieres THURSDAY, SEPT. 28 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 22 women who will vie for Gerrys heart are the following:

Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, N.J.
April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif.
Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, Calif.
Ellen, 71, a retired teacher from Delray Beach Fla.
Faith, 60, a high school teacher from Benton City, Wash.
Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tenn.
Joan, 60, a private school administrator from Rockland, Md.
Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas
Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn.
Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck, N.J.
Marina, 60, an educator from Los Angeles, Calif.
Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Va.
Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City, N.Y.
Pamela, 75, a retired salon owner from Aurora, Ill.
Patty, 70, a retired real estate professional from Durham, N.C.
Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Conn.
Renee, 67, a former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader from Middleton, Wis.
Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.
Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.
Sylvia, 64, a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, Calif.
Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, N.J.

A retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. Hes often busy hosting barbeques, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts.

Always a romantic, Gerry married his high school sweetheart Toni in 1974, and together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.

Six years after Tonis passing and with the support of his family, Gerry is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-golden-bachelor-reveals-the-incredible-women-embarking-on-a-history-making-journey-to-find-love-again/
Re: The Golden Bachelor 1: Gerry Turner
« Reply #7 on: October 04, 2023, 12:35:29 PM »
The Golden Bachelor (10/5)

 Its a week of firsts for Gerry Turner and his golden gals! After the women move into the mansion and assess their sleeping situations, The series first date card arrivesnot without a bit of explaining from host Jesse Palmer. Later, there is a magical, musical one-on-one date; a group photoshoot date that has the ladies looking romance-ready for fan-favorite photographer, Franco; and a 72ndbirthday to remember for Gerry. Plus, a rose ceremony that proves no less emotional than the first.

The 15 women vying for Gerrys heart are the following:

April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif.
Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, Calif.
Ellen, 71, a pickleball co-captain from Delray Beach Fla.
Faith, 61, a local radio host from Benton City, Wash.
Jeanie, 65, a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tenn.
Joan, 60, a school administrator from Rockland, Md.
Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas
Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn.
Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Va.
Natascha, 60, a pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City, N.Y.
Peggy, 69, a dental hygienist from East Haven, Conn.
Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.
Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.
Theresa, 69, a securities professional from Shrewsbury, N.J.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-golden-bachelor-102-10-5/
Re: The Golden Bachelor 1: Gerry Turner
« Reply #8 on: October 07, 2023, 09:22:14 AM »
The Golden Bachelor (10/12)

Its a whirlwind week three for Gerry Turner! First up, a group date that has all 12 remaining women showing off their skills to Gerry as well as host Jesse Palmer and special guest former Bachelorette and Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball champion  Kaitlyn Bristowe, in a talent show like none other. Then, one womans refreshingly vulnerable showcase makes her the recipient of some well-deserved romantic one-on-one time with Gerry; and later, another golden lady gets the full one-on-one fairy-tale experience. Plus, an unexpected decision shakes up the house before the rose ceremony and the women establish that not only are real feelings for Gerry forming, but real friendships are too.

The 12 women who will vie for Gerrys heart are the following:

April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif.
Edith, 60, a retired realtor from Downey, Calif.
Ellen, 71, a pickleball co-captain from Delray Beach Fla.
Faith, 61, a local radio host from Benton City, Wash.
Joan, 60, a school administrator from Rockland, Md.
Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas
Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn.
Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Va.
Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.
Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.
Theresa, 69, a securities professional from Shrewsbury, N.J.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-golden-bachelor-103-10-12/
Re: The Golden Bachelor 1: Gerry Turner
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:33:47 PM »
The Golden Bachelor: 104 (10/19)

 Gerrys journey to love continues. Kicking off this week is the group date everyones been waiting for  pickleball! To make the long-awaited day even more special, first-ever Bachelorette Trista Sutter joins Gerry and host Jesse Palmer behind the desk while the upcoming Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, takes to the umpire chair to call the exciting matches. Then, a thrilling one-on-one date has Gerry and one lucky lady blazing new trails and getting cozy in the California sunset. Later, one woman finds herself falling behind in her connection with Gerry, and nerves soar in the house as the high-energy, high-stakes week comes to a close with a rose ceremony full of heartbreak but also hope.

The nine women vying for Gerrys heart are the following:

April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Ellen, 71, a pickleball co-captain from Delray Beach, Fla.
Faith, 61, a local radio host from Benton City, Wash.
Kathy, 70, a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas
Leslie, 64, a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minn.
Nancy, 60, a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Va.
Sandra, 75, a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Ga.
Susan, 66, a wedding officiant from Aston, Penn.
Theresa, 69, a securities professional from Shrewsbury, N.J.

Link: https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/the-golden-bachelor-104-10-19/
