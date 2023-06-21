Gracie Lowes (she/her)
Age: 25
Occupation: Harm Reduction and Overdose-Related Service Provider
Current City: Toronto
Hometown: Pelham, ON
Strengths: Logic/puzzles, communication, serving looks
Fear/phobia: Heights
Pet peeve about your teammate: Her long pinky nail (Lily, please cut it)
Lily Bateman (she/her)
Age: 24
Occupation: Data Development and Communications
Current City: Whitehorse
Hometown: Canning, N.S.
Strengths: Math/technology, arts, looking fear in the eye
Fear/phobia: Nothing
Pet peeve about your teammate: Her exes
Self-described chaos masters, Gracie and Lily are Loran Scholars, recipients of Canadas largest and most comprehensive undergraduate scholarship. Challenging nerdy stereotypes, Gracie and Lily bonded over their similar senses of humour and their affinity for causing trouble.
Working in harm reduction since she was 19, Gracies motivation for attending law school comes from her dedication to supporting individuals and communities impacted by poverty and the ongoing overdose crisis. Despite being serious in her career and academic endeavours, off duty, she jokes that her hobbies include being a cool girl and flirting, and that she isnt opposed to finding her next boyfriend on the Race!
Lily lives for adrenaline and trying new things. With a degree in astrophysics, she currently works in tech, and has experience with art institutes and other non-profits. Outside of career pursuits, shes committed to advocating for inclusivity in science and the discussion of ethics surrounding technological advancement. In her spare time, she dabbles in quantum computing, does fun stuff, and wingmans for Gracie.
Packed full of humour, charm, and good attitudes, Gracie and Lily are most looking forward to spending time with their long-distance best friend each other on the Race, and demonstrating the strength of supportive female friendships. Theyre ready to cross off some bucket-list items and make memories that will last them a lifetime.
Fun Facts
What team do you most associate with from previous seasons of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA and why?
Brendan and Connor McDougall from Season 8. The McDougall brothers were strong competitors, but more than that, they share our affinity for humour in moments of frustration. Additionally, we believe we may have equal potential to be the heartthrobs of our season.
What would your team walk-on song be?
Crazy Frog by Crazy Frog.
What is your team motto?
If she takes me, she takes me.
What cant you live without?
Gracie: My cat (Ms. Bernie Sanders), gin martinis, hot guys, my heating pad, and fake eyelashes.
Lily: The Tetris mobile app 64,000 on quick play, baby!
What will you do with the prize money?
Gracie: Pay for law school.
Lily: Pay for rent, save for future career aspirations, and take my family and friends on some fun outings.