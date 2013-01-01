Gracie Lowes (she/her)Age: 25Occupation: Harm Reduction and Overdose-Related Service ProviderCurrent City: TorontoHometown: Pelham, ONStrengths: Logic/puzzles, communication, serving looksFear/phobia: HeightsPet peeve about your teammate: Her long pinky nail (Lily, please cut it)Lily Bateman (she/her)Age: 24Occupation: Data Development and CommunicationsCurrent City: WhitehorseHometown: Canning, N.S.Strengths: Math/technology, arts, looking fear in the eyeFear/phobia: NothingPet peeve about your teammate: Her exesSelf-described chaos masters, Gracie and Lily are Loran Scholars, recipients of Canadas largest and most comprehensive undergraduate scholarship. Challenging nerdy stereotypes, Gracie and Lily bonded over their similar senses of humour and their affinity for causing trouble.Working in harm reduction since she was 19, Gracies motivation for attending law school comes from her dedication to supporting individuals and communities impacted by poverty and the ongoing overdose crisis. Despite being serious in her career and academic endeavours, off duty, she jokes that her hobbies include being a cool girl and flirting, and that she isnt opposed to finding her next boyfriend on the Race!Lily lives for adrenaline and trying new things. With a degree in astrophysics, she currently works in tech, and has experience with art institutes and other non-profits. Outside of career pursuits, shes committed to advocating for inclusivity in science and the discussion of ethics surrounding technological advancement. In her spare time, she dabbles in quantum computing, does fun stuff, and wingmans for Gracie.Packed full of humour, charm, and good attitudes, Gracie and Lily are most looking forward to spending time with their long-distance best friend  each other  on the Race, and demonstrating the strength of supportive female friendships. Theyre ready to cross off some bucket-list items and make memories that will last them a lifetime.Fun FactsWhat team do you most associate with from previous seasons of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA and why?Brendan and Connor McDougall from Season 8. The McDougall brothers were strong competitors, but more than that, they share our affinity for humour in moments of frustration. Additionally, we believe we may have equal potential to be the heartthrobs of our season.What would your team walk-on song be?Crazy Frog by Crazy Frog.What is your team motto?If she takes me, she takes me.What cant you live without?Gracie: My cat (Ms. Bernie Sanders), gin martinis, hot guys, my heating pad, and fake eyelashes.Lily: The Tetris mobile app  64,000 on quick play, baby!What will you do with the prize money?Gracie: Pay for law school.Lily: Pay for rent, save for future career aspirations, and take my family and friends on some fun outings.