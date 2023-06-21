« previous next »
TARCAN 9 Gracie & Lily: Friends

TARCAN 9 Gracie & Lily: Friends
Gracie Lowes (she/her)
Age: 25
Occupation: Harm Reduction and Overdose-Related Service Provider
Current City: Toronto
Hometown: Pelham, ON
Strengths: Logic/puzzles, communication, serving looks
Fear/phobia: Heights
Pet peeve about your teammate: Her long pinky nail (Lily, please cut it)

Lily Bateman (she/her)
Age: 24
Occupation: Data Development and Communications
Current City: Whitehorse
Hometown: Canning, N.S.
Strengths: Math/technology, arts, looking fear in the eye
Fear/phobia: Nothing
Pet peeve about your teammate: Her exes


Self-described chaos masters, Gracie and Lily are Loran Scholars, recipients of Canadas largest and most comprehensive undergraduate scholarship. Challenging nerdy stereotypes, Gracie and Lily bonded over their similar senses of humour and their affinity for causing trouble.

Working in harm reduction since she was 19, Gracies motivation for attending law school comes from her dedication to supporting individuals and communities impacted by poverty and the ongoing overdose crisis. Despite being serious in her career and academic endeavours, off duty, she jokes that her hobbies include being a cool girl and flirting, and that she isnt opposed to finding her next boyfriend on the Race!
 

Lily lives for adrenaline and trying new things. With a degree in astrophysics, she currently works in tech, and has experience with art institutes and other non-profits. Outside of career pursuits, shes committed to advocating for inclusivity in science and the discussion of ethics surrounding technological advancement. In her spare time, she dabbles in quantum computing, does fun stuff, and wingmans for Gracie.

Packed full of humour, charm, and good attitudes, Gracie and Lily are most looking forward to spending time with their long-distance best friend  each other  on the Race, and demonstrating the strength of supportive female friendships. Theyre ready to cross off some bucket-list items and make memories that will last them a lifetime.

Fun Facts
What team do you most associate with from previous seasons of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA and why?

Brendan and Connor McDougall from Season 8. The McDougall brothers were strong competitors, but more than that, they share our affinity for humour in moments of frustration. Additionally, we believe we may have equal potential to be the heartthrobs of our season.

What would your team walk-on song be?

Crazy Frog by Crazy Frog.

What is your team motto?

If she takes me, she takes me.

What cant you live without?

Gracie: My cat (Ms. Bernie Sanders), gin martinis, hot guys, my heating pad, and fake eyelashes.
Lily: The Tetris mobile app  64,000 on quick play, baby!

What will you do with the prize money?

Gracie: Pay for law school.
Lily: Pay for rent, save for future career aspirations, and take my family and friends on some fun outings.
Re: TARCAN 9 Gracie & Lily: Friends
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DbheLhMkDPM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DbheLhMkDPM</a>
Re: TARCAN 9 Gracie & Lily: Friends
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gOuwGLMvQlg" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gOuwGLMvQlg</a>
Re: TARCAN 9 Gracie & Lily: Friends
Re: TARCAN 9 Gracie & Lily: Friends
They're a fun team. Love em. Them gushing on the guys was cute.
Re: TARCAN 9 Gracie & Lily: Friends
Q: The strength of your friendship really shone through, as you were endlessly supportive of each other. What is the basis of that bond?

GRACIE: I really appreciate that. Probably the most important thing to us going on this show was strengthening our friendship, and also showing people how important positive female friendship is. And I feel like the basis of our friendship is just unconditional support  and humour! We laugh so much together, and we are also each others biggest hype women.

 

Q: You began this episode in second place, but wound up crossing the finish line last.

LILY: I think its such a good example of how exciting THE AMAZING RACE CANADA can be. You know, its hard that we got eliminated, but I think it makes for great TV.

 

Q: Is there anything you could have done differently?

GRACIE: I can honestly look back and say it was just a perfect storm of bad luck. When we were doing the challenges, we didnt do poorly on any of them. I overcame some fear with the scuba diving, but I think we only dropped one spot. But then we just sat at that taco truck forever! So I dont have any regrets, because I dont think we could have done much differently.

 

Q: You were kind of anticipating it, but what was the moment like when you saw your pictures on the board?

GRACIE: Yeah, it did confirm our worst fears. We were so hyped on adrenaline that when we saw there was still a car driving out, oh, we were ready to fight!

LILY: I think the worst moment was when we realized it was Amanda and Deven who were driving away, because then we realized that we were going to have to let the team that was in last place pass us, which would put us last. So that was the moment it felt real for me.

GRACIE: We still thought there were two teams behind us. So we were like, its going to be fine, we can make up the time. But when we saw it was Amanda and Deven, our hearts just dropped. I still think it was an exciting leg, a super fun leg, a well-designed leg. I honestly feel like the challenges were really good. It just wasnt our day. The stars werent aligned.

 

Q: So now that you know it was Ben and Anwar who put your pics on the board, what do you think about them? Gracie, in the episode you called it an act of sabotage.

GRACIE: So dramatic! But I think Lily says it best. Lily had two words that she said when we saw them for the first time afterward.

LILY: I just said, well played. Because theyre lucky they got us out of that competition. I totally support the use of strategy. I think it makes the show more interesting. From the get-go, Gracie and I loved the rivalries. Its fun. But it is a game. And so when people use strategy, I respect it.

GRACIE: It was an act of sabotage, but its one that you have to respect.

 

Q: Do you have any advice for future competitors on THE AMAZING RACE CANADA?

LILY: I think its all about choosing who youre going to run the race with. We enjoy spending time together, even in times of hardship. So I would just say, choose a partner whose company you really enjoy. You dont know what youre going to face on the race, but if youre with someone you really trust and respect, you can tackle anything together, and still enjoy waiting at a taco truck.

GRACIE: I completely agree. I am so grateful for this opportunity, I have nothing but gratitude for this experience, and the reason that I leave it with so much positivity is because I just feel so blessed to have spent this time with Lily. I would highly endorse running the race with your best friend, I think its a really good move.

LILY: Youre sad to go home, but I think it was kind of bittersweet, too, because we just have so much respect for all the other teams. How can you be disappointed when you know one of those incredible teams is going to win?

GRACIE: Lily and I went on the race for fun, but there were a lot of other teams that went on the race not only for fun, but also to share a really important message, or to tell a really important story. Even though we were so sad for our journey to end, we both felt a lot of peace, knowing that the people who are continuing to race have really important messages, representing things that we werent necessarily bringing to the table as competitors, if you know what I mean. So that was something we definitely reflected on afterwards, that we were happy to see so many important stories being told by the other teams.
