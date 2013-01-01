« previous next »
Author Topic: TAR AUS 7 Cast Reveal Discussion  (Read 695 times)

Offline gamerfan09

TAR AUS 7 Cast Reveal Discussion
« on: Today at 06:29:11 AM »
Because even Z-list Australian celebrities need to be identified  :lol:

All discussion of team sightings in-race and identification go here.
Online Jjw26

Re: TAR AUS 7 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:37:33 AM »
George Mladenov from Australian Survivor and I think that might be his sister? Not too sure if that's even his partner.
Online Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 7 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:59:20 AM »
Edit: NVM. He's not in the cast.
Online ovalorange

Re: TAR AUS 7 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:07:36 AM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Today at 06:37:33 AM
George Mladenov from Australian Survivor and I think that might be his sister? Not too sure if that's even his partner.

His sister Pamela is convieniently MIA during June, back mid July.
Online Jjw26

Re: TAR AUS 7 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:35:05 AM »
Harry Jowsey from Too Hot to Handle (don't know his partner)
Online Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 7 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:44:21 AM »
His partner might be the guy on the far left of this photo. The face looks right, not sure about the chest tattoo https://twitter.com/HarryJowsey/status/1388171791093272579

Online Shelli

Re: TAR AUS 7 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:50:37 AM »
Kristian - Temptation Island ?
Online Jjw26

Re: TAR AUS 7 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:53:34 AM »
Quote from: Shelli on Today at 08:50:37 AM
Kristian - Temptation Island ?
He doesn't have a chest tattoo
Online Jjw26

Re: TAR AUS 7 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:59:44 AM »
Some better screenshots of his partner
Offline OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR AUS 7 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:08:09 AM »
Quote from: Maanca on Today at 08:44:21 AM
His partner might be the guy on the far left of this photo. The face looks right, not sure about the chest tattoo https://twitter.com/HarryJowsey/status/1388171791093272579

This person is dead.. the Tweet you linked is of Harry memorializing him..
Online Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 7 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:12:32 AM »
Oh, I didn't realize. Not familiar with Australian reality people :(

Well, the improved photos show the guy has a broader face than I thought, anyway.
Online Jjw26

Re: TAR AUS 7 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:15:53 AM »
Teddy Briggs from Love Island AU maybe?
Offline OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR AUS 7 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:17:48 AM »
Quote from: Jjw26 on Today at 09:15:53 AM
Teddy Briggs from Love Island AU maybe?

This looks like a match
Online Jjw26

Re: TAR AUS 7 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:17:52 AM »
Offline OMGitsGARRET

Re: TAR AUS 7 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:18:58 AM »
Only 11 teams? I guess it's going to be a short season
Online Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 7 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:19:12 AM »
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 7 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:27:15 AM »
Posting the cast soon! Give me 5 minutes I paid the paywall  :waves:
Online Maanca

Re: TAR AUS 7 Contestant SPOILER ID Discussion
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:30:23 AM »
Well, that makes the work easier for us, at least! For a celebrity season, it's not surprising they want to get the hype rolling sooner rather than later, so they spilled the cast upfront. That was a normal thing for the Asian TAR versions.
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 7 Cast Reveal Discussion
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:50:32 AM »
I have now posted the cast in their own individual threads  :tup:
Offline willzito2018

Re: TAR AUS 7 Cast Reveal Discussion
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:52:09 AM »
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Today at 09:50:32 AM
I have now posted the cast in their own individual threads  :tup:

2 have the worng photos, can you fix ?
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 7 Cast Reveal Discussion
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:54:56 AM »
Quote from: willzito2018 on Today at 09:52:09 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on Today at 09:50:32 AM
I have now posted the cast in their own individual threads  :tup:

2 have the worng photos, can you fix ?

Fixed! Sorry for the inconvenience, was rush posting them.
Offline gamerfan09

Re: TAR AUS 7 Cast Reveal Discussion
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:55:24 AM »
Also important takeaway from the cast reveal article - Only 11 teams, racing for charity, prize is down to $100,000.
Logged

Online Jjw26

Re: TAR AUS 7 Cast Reveal Discussion
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:27:15 AM »
Recap of the teams:

1. George & Pamela Mladenov
Siblings. George competed on two seasons of Australian Survivor

2. Angie & Alli Simpson
Mother/daughter. They are the mother and sister of singer Cody Simpson. Alli is also a singer who has appeared on The Masked Singer Australia and Im a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Australia. She was also the host of a Radio Disney show.

3. Harry Jowsey and Teddy Briggs
Best mates. Harry competed on season 1 of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle and Teddy competed on season 1 of Love Island Australia.

4. Emma and Hayley Watkins
Sisters. Emma was the first ever female member of the children musical group The Wiggles.

5. Darren McMullen and Tristan Dougan
Uncle/Nephew. Darren is best known as the co-host of The Voice Australia.

6. Peter and Frankie Rowsthorn
Father/daughter. They are both stand up comedians.

7. Dane and Bow Simpson
Father/son. Dane is a stand up comedian.

8. Ben and Jackie Gillies
Married. Ben was a drummer for the band Silverchair and Jackie is a Real Housewife.

9. Grant and Chezzie Denyer
Married. Grant is best known for hosting Family Feud Australia, Dancing With the Stars Australia & The Celebrity Name Game.

10. Jana Pittman and Cornelius Rawlinson
Mother/son. Jana is a 400 meter runner, hurdler and bobsledder.

11. Bec Judd and Kate Twigley
Sisters. Bec is the wife of AFL player Chris Judd. She is also a weather presenter.
Offline KellyandGeorgia

Re: TAR AUS 7 Cast Reveal Discussion
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:22:42 PM »
Lets go George!!! Hoping him and his sister take it out.
Online BourkieBoy

Re: TAR AUS 7 Cast Reveal Discussion
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:11:07 PM »
This cast looks awesome! I'm excited about seeing all of the teams, but I'm especially stoked (and looking forward) to watch Bec & Kate, Ben & Jackie and George & Pamela!
