Recap of the teams:



1. George & Pamela Mladenov

Siblings. George competed on two seasons of Australian Survivor



2. Angie & Alli Simpson

Mother/daughter. They are the mother and sister of singer Cody Simpson. Alli is also a singer who has appeared on The Masked Singer Australia and Im a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Australia. She was also the host of a Radio Disney show.



3. Harry Jowsey and Teddy Briggs

Best mates. Harry competed on season 1 of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle and Teddy competed on season 1 of Love Island Australia.



4. Emma and Hayley Watkins

Sisters. Emma was the first ever female member of the children musical group The Wiggles.



5. Darren McMullen and Tristan Dougan

Uncle/Nephew. Darren is best known as the co-host of The Voice Australia.



6. Peter and Frankie Rowsthorn

Father/daughter. They are both stand up comedians.



7. Dane and Bow Simpson

Father/son. Dane is a stand up comedian.



8. Ben and Jackie Gillies

Married. Ben was a drummer for the band Silverchair and Jackie is a Real Housewife.



9. Grant and Chezzie Denyer

Married. Grant is best known for hosting Family Feud Australia, Dancing With the Stars Australia & The Celebrity Name Game.



10. Jana Pittman and Cornelius Rawlinson

Mother/son. Jana is a 400 meter runner, hurdler and bobsledder.



11. Bec Judd and Kate Twigley

Sisters. Bec is the wife of AFL player Chris Judd. She is also a weather presenter.