Absolutely devastated to miss Colombia and being out of the race. Was super frustrating seeing people saying we got a 'free ride', we much rather would've been racing and been eliminated. Sitting in the hotel room for 2 weeks was awful, toughest thing we have ever done mentally. Super hard having no contact with the outside world so just having to do sudoku and watch turkish tv channels all day. We also didn't know if we would even be back in the race or where the other teams had gone.



Was super frustrating from a viewers perspective even for us watching COVID ruin the season. I really don't think there was a perfect solution to it. Ideally it would've been great if they paused production, but that could've taken months as teams kept getting it at different times, plus all the crew have families at home to get back to etc.



Having teams out though really did ruin the pace of the season and was 100% unfair for those teams still having to race, we felt awful coming straight back in. All of the Covid teams thought we were going to have to race and only the team who finished first would come back in or something.



Sorry for taking away from the current season, we are more than happy to do a Q&A on another thread!