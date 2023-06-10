« previous next »
TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*

Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
June 10, 2023, 01:36:06 AM
Quote from: gamerfan09 on June 09, 2023, 09:52:58 PM
Thought it would be amusing to note that Cornelis, at 16, is the youngest racer ever on a non-TAR8 season.

Throw that in with only two married couples and one best friends team and everyone else being siblings or parent-child teams (with one uncle/nephew)... is this season secretly an around the world Family Edition?  :funny:

Oh right. It does look like a Family Edition. I've wanted a Family Edition but 2 Teams.
The Best Friends can pass off as Brothers (well I consider my Best Friend a Brother to me)
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
June 10, 2023, 01:37:56 AM
I still can't believe it. We've had TAR Can 9 done, TAR AUS, Hamerotz LaMillion are filming. The TAR 36 and Finn version will start soon. I am happy for TAR Franchise.
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
June 10, 2023, 05:54:33 AM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on June 10, 2023, 01:37:56 AM
I still can't believe it. We've had TAR Can 9 done, TAR AUS, Hamerotz LaMillion are filming. The TAR 36 and Finn version will start soon. I am happy for TAR Franchise.
And yet 35 hasnt released a trailer or press pics but TarAu,canada and Israel all have and are or have filmed this year  :conf:
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
June 10, 2023, 07:28:31 AM
Quote from: Avid on June 10, 2023, 05:54:33 AM
Quote from: TARUSAFan on June 10, 2023, 01:37:56 AM
I still can't believe it. We've had TAR Can 9 done, TAR AUS, Hamerotz LaMillion are filming. The TAR 36 and Finn version will start soon. I am happy for TAR Franchise.
And yet 35 hasnt released a trailer or press pics but TarAu,canada and Israel all have and are or have filmed this year  :conf:

Why would they now? We know 35's on the fall schedule. They'll start releasing that stuff by September.

The main reason Australia's doing it like this is because it's a celebrity edition, they want people to know in advance for publicity reasons :P
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
June 10, 2023, 08:46:14 AM
We'll see whether the Pittmans can clear the middling bar set by Season 19's Sunderlands.
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
June 10, 2023, 10:34:19 AM
Quote from: Parasparopagraho on June 10, 2023, 08:46:14 AM
We'll see whether the Pittmans can clear the middling bar set by Season 19's Sunderlands.

Maybe they'll be the Aussie version of Cormac & Nicole.

#NeverGiveUpJana
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
June 11, 2023, 12:56:00 PM
^

That does go better as an apples-to-apples comparison.
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
June 11, 2023, 02:52:51 PM
Quote from: Avid on June 08, 2023, 03:57:03 PM
Quote from: KellyandGeorgia on June 08, 2023, 01:41:38 PM
Have been on here a long time (without an account, just reading).

Funny story, in Belize they forgot to take the smart TV out of our room (no other teams, just us), so this was the first time we had access to the internet in weeks. We came onto this forum to see what you were all saying about us and to see who had been identified. We went and told all the other teams about it and they were so intrigued, it was hilarious.
The first time we saw u on rff ,was the first time you spotted yourselves, how cool. Wonder what's your take on that viral video of reshoots

It was pretty insane seeing that clip blow up, thats how alot of our friends found out that we were on the race. It annoyed us so much though seeing people in the comments saying the show was fake etc. That was the only time the entire race that we ever really had to reshoot anything. We were so excited to be coming first and about to make the finale that we kept mucking up the reading of the clue and exited the frame in the wrong direction.
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
June 11, 2023, 04:50:26 PM
Quote from: KellyandGeorgia on June 11, 2023, 02:52:51 PM
Quote from: Avid on June 08, 2023, 03:57:03 PM
Quote from: KellyandGeorgia on June 08, 2023, 01:41:38 PM
Have been on here a long time (without an account, just reading).

Funny story, in Belize they forgot to take the smart TV out of our room (no other teams, just us), so this was the first time we had access to the internet in weeks. We came onto this forum to see what you were all saying about us and to see who had been identified. We went and told all the other teams about it and they were so intrigued, it was hilarious.
The first time we saw u on rff ,was the first time you spotted yourselves, how cool. Wonder what's your take on that viral video of reshoots

It was pretty insane seeing that clip blow up, thats how alot of our friends found out that we were on the race. It annoyed us so much though seeing people in the comments saying the show was fake etc. That was the only time the entire race that we ever really had to reshoot anything. We were so excited to be coming first and about to make the finale that we kept mucking up the reading of the clue and exited the frame in the wrong direction.

I'm glad it annoyed you as much as it annoyed me, guys!

As you say, the Race is so real and raw, but now and then they do have to make reshoots as, after all, it is a television product! Some people just want to say that about reality television though - always have!

Loved watching you guys! How gutted were you to miss out on racing in Colombia? I have to say, that was the only let-down of TARAUS6 - the cast and route was epic - but all the COVID-outers was such a drag!
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
June 11, 2023, 05:58:11 PM
Absolutely devastated to miss Colombia and being out of the race. Was super frustrating seeing people saying we got a 'free ride', we much rather would've been racing and been eliminated. Sitting in the hotel room for 2 weeks was awful, toughest thing we have ever done mentally. Super hard having no contact with the outside world so just having to do sudoku and watch turkish tv channels all day. We also didn't know if we would even be back in the race or where the other teams had gone.

Was super frustrating from a viewers perspective even for us watching COVID ruin the season. I really don't think there was a perfect solution to it. Ideally it would've been great if they paused production, but that could've taken months as teams kept getting it at different times, plus all the crew have families at home to get back to etc.

Having teams out though really did ruin the pace of the season and was 100% unfair for those teams still having to race, we felt awful coming straight back in. All of the Covid teams thought we were going to have to race and only the team who finished first would come back in or something.

Sorry for taking away from the current season, we are more than happy to do a Q&A on another thread!
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
June 12, 2023, 01:38:12 AM
Quote from: Avid on June 12, 2023, 12:05:17 AM
Are we sure they are still in India?  I feel like they are on an exotic island somewhere.  I gather they don't want leaks so thy will thrive on s :duno:eclusion

Yes they are still in India. It looks like legs in New Delhi, Agra and a third location. Probably moving on to the next country in the coming few days.

So thrilled for India. I've missed it terribly. Hopefully another upcoming American season goes there too ;)
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
June 12, 2023, 02:57:31 AM
Quote from: Kiwi Jay on June 12, 2023, 01:38:12 AM
Quote from: Avid on June 12, 2023, 12:05:17 AM
Are we sure they are still in India?  I feel like they are on an exotic island somewhere.  I gather they don't want leaks so thy will thrive on s :duno:eclusion

Yes they are still in India. It looks like legs in New Delhi, Agra and a third location. Probably moving on to the next country in the coming few days.

So thrilled for India. I've missed it terribly. Hopefully another upcoming American season goes there too ;)
Modern India
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
June 12, 2023, 01:18:59 PM
So one cannot conclusively rule out Jaipur just yet, eh?

(A pity that Channel Ten only emulated the cast-size for TARAUS4 instead of its routing scheme as well.)
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Today at 05:10:14 AM
If we are confirmed to be in Malaysia, wow! I've been waiting for a TAR Australia Malaysia leg for a long time!  :conf: :cheer:

Shame that we couldn't get KL, but Langkawi & Penang are still two awesome cities!
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Today at 05:27:14 AM
Quote from: BourkieBoy on Today at 05:10:14 AM
If we are confirmed to be in Malaysia, wow!

Neobie is right.
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Today at 11:43:13 AM
Reverse TARAUS2-ish route thus far, so perhaps Muscat or Abu Dhabi is up next.
