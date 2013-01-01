« previous next »
TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*

Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
Thought it would be amusing to note that Cornelis, at 16, is the youngest racer ever on a non-TAR8 season.

Throw that in with only two married couples and one best friends team and everyone else being siblings or parent-child teams (with one uncle/nephew)... is this season secretly an around the world Family Edition?  :funny:

Oh right. It does look like a Family Edition. I've wanted a Family Edition but 2 Teams.
The Best Friends can pass off as Brothers (well I consider my Best Friend a Brother to me)
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
I still can't believe it. We've had TAR Can 9 done, TAR AUS, Hamerotz LaMillion are filming. The TAR 36 and Finn version will start soon. I am happy for TAR Franchise.
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
I still can't believe it. We've had TAR Can 9 done, TAR AUS, Hamerotz LaMillion are filming. The TAR 36 and Finn version will start soon. I am happy for TAR Franchise.
And yet 35 hasnt released a trailer or press pics but TarAu,canada and Israel all have and are or have filmed this year  :conf:
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
And yet 35 hasnt released a trailer or press pics but TarAu,canada and Israel all have and are or have filmed this year  :conf:

Why would they now? We know 35's on the fall schedule. They'll start releasing that stuff by September.

The main reason Australia's doing it like this is because it's a celebrity edition, they want people to know in advance for publicity reasons :P
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
We'll see whether the Pittmans can clear the middling bar set by Season 19's Sunderlands.
Re: TAR Australia 7: Bitch, Moan & Squeal Here! *POSSIBLE SPOILERS!*
We'll see whether the Pittmans can clear the middling bar set by Season 19's Sunderlands.

Maybe they'll be the Aussie version of Cormac & Nicole.

#NeverGiveUpJana
