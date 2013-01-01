Quote from: TARUSAFan on Today at 01:37:56 AM I still can't believe it. We've had TAR Can 9 done, TAR AUS, Hamerotz LaMillion are filming. The TAR 36 and Finn version will start soon. I am happy for TAR Franchise.

And yet 35 hasnt released a trailer or press pics but TarAu,canada and Israel all have and are or have filmed this year



Why would they now? We know 35's on the fall schedule. They'll start releasing that stuff by September.The main reason Australia's doing it like this is because it's a celebrity edition, theypeople to know in advance for publicity reasons