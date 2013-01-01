Follow RFF News on your cell phone. Text follow rff to 40404 you will receive txt messages with RFF News
Thought it would be amusing to note that Cornelis, at 16, is the youngest racer ever on a non-TAR8 season.Throw that in with only two married couples and one best friends team and everyone else being siblings or parent-child teams (with one uncle/nephew)... is this season secretly an around the world Family Edition?
I still can't believe it. We've had TAR Can 9 done, TAR AUS, Hamerotz LaMillion are filming. The TAR 36 and Finn version will start soon. I am happy for TAR Franchise.
Quote from: TARUSAFan on Today at 01:37:56 AMI still can't believe it. We've had TAR Can 9 done, TAR AUS, Hamerotz LaMillion are filming. The TAR 36 and Finn version will start soon. I am happy for TAR Franchise.And yet 35 hasnt released a trailer or press pics but TarAu,canada and Israel all have and are or have filmed this year
We'll see whether the Pittmans can clear the middling bar set by Season 19's Sunderlands.
